Unlocking Your Potential: Enhancing your Strengths and Discovering your Weaknesses

This includes their creative, organizational, functional behaviors and thinking. Understanding how these all work together gives us a model into people’s consciousness. This innate structure in cells frames everything we do as human beings. It’s part of our natural thinking, or natural intelligence. This is the “purest” type of intelligence because it has no frame of reference, they just exist within the body. It’s the ways we use them or ignore this natural intelligence that makes us unique, specifically the thinking and comprehension skills we use to carry through our days.

Every person has two mindsets, including their potential, which is tied to natural thinking, and then their normal mindset that manages their subjective life. Most people are not aware of this innate mindset that they can use to categorize things in their life. It’s this structure that can unlock potential by improving both our subjective and objective lives. The significance of discovering full potential cannot be understated, this can impact one’s entire life and serve as life’s purpose.

So, how does this work in practice? There are millions of pieces of information in someone’s mind that are memories as well as all the information taken from everyday reality. For most people this represents chaos and distraction that prevents them from focusing on reaching their potential. The natural mind and its structure can help people to take all this information and put it within 13 core categories. The person can then identify that information properly and uncover how they’re interpreting it in terms of their potential. What usually happens with this process is people mis-categorize information or issues. So, if they’re having a problem closing a sale or issues with their relationship, they might look to the functional part of their thinking to see where they are lacking. However, maybe they are doing something mental or physical that needs addressing to overcome the challenge. Once they understand this dynamic, they see their many types of “potentials” and opportunities for personal growth.

Assessing Thinking to Reach Excellence

To unpack what is going on within someone’s mind and to help them overcome challenges often requires a detailed assessment. An assessment to help unleash natural thinking must go beyond the typical “personality profile” used by many self-help practitioners. The best assessments will develop an entire thinking profile that focuses on how they think about challenges. Understanding how someone thinks is the key to giving them more power and control, which is at the core of finding potential. All of these elements are only combined in a Natural Thinking assessment.

This unique type of assessment and process is ideal for decision making. When the assessment is paired with an experienced professional, some core questions arise such as “Why would you not do this?” or “Is there a better, more secure, or more sensible way to proceed?” This process brings out one’s character, sheds light on flaws in their thinking patterns, and exemplifies the need for harnessing natural intelligence.

A common refrain from many people who consider themselves achievers is they say they are highly organized. It’s a frequent point marked on personality profiles. They’ll tell people about their organizational skills, but when they’re asked certain questions, they quickly see their own disorganization. The issue is they are applying the wrong principles to the right area. For example, the key principle of organization is priorities. A person who claims they’re organized might say their priorities are their “wife or husband”, but through discussion will find out that’s not really their priority in this instance. There are other hidden ones that need to be addressed.

Breaking Through Barriers

Many people have “significant restrictors” in action and functionality, areas that prevent them from accomplishing things. Whether it’s fear, ego, self-deception, or ignorance, even when people are aware, they have a restrictor, they’ll still succumb to its effects. Fear is consistently the greatest restrictor on potential, and it’s one that will make people fall into old habits even when they’re made aware of their fears. The reason is they are not addressing it on a deeper level, not understanding the ramifications of what’s going on with their lives.

There are plenty of people that want to become successful entrepreneurs or captains of industry, but they often want everything on their pathways to be taken care of for them. Being given a million dollars for no reason does not help someone like this reach their potential. It helps them materially but does not address their shortcomings when it pertains to potential. And many people unfortunately react poorly to others who point out they are being unrealistic or are kidding themselves about the current situation. So, they often turn to victimhood. Instead, they need to understand to look at “potential” differently. There are hardships in life, and it creates a greater character and internal being when those hardships are overcome. The reward for that is in the strength and power to achieve more—that’s the real potential.

One of the hardest challenges is getting people to understand and accept truth. Reaching potential means giving up a current belief system and then looking at reality the way it is, not the way one wants to see it. Once people do that, they change instantly and become illuminated and well-informed. The blockage and victimization are no longer there, replaced with a self-disciplined approach that accepts potential is a core force of life, one that drives people towards transformative change.