Unleash the Healing Power of Breathwork with Rohit Sahoo

Take a deep breath, feel the rush of oxygen filling into your lungs, and allow your belly to expand. Hold your breath for a few seconds before letting it all out in a long exhale. Repeat this a few times and notice how light and clear your head starts to feel. Voila, you just engaged in breathwork!

Breathwork is an ancient practice that has been gaining a lot of popularity lately. It involves using different breathing exercises for therapeutic purposes. This concept goes beyond conscious breathing or breathing with intent and focuses on intentional manipulation of breath. It encompasses a wide range of techniques that promote the transformation and healing of the mind, body, and spirit.

In the modern, fast-paced world, breathwork serves as a breath of fresh air that helps you stay grounded and alleviate stress, anxiety, and physical, mental, and spiritual tension. Whatever your motivation may be, you can improve your health and overall well-being by tuning into your breath.

Without further ado, let’s discuss how breathwork works to heal the mind, body, and spirit.

Benefits of Breathwork for the Body, Mind, and Spirit

Breathwork is an excellent technique that provides instant relief and calm, boosts your immune function, and take your physical, mental, and spiritual health to the next level.

Physical Benefits

Breathing is a vital body function. By inhaling and exhaling air, you allow oxygen to enter your bloodstream and get rid of carbon dioxide. Your chest, abdomen, back, and mind work in collaboration to complete a full breath cycle.

The inhalation and exhalation process is far more complicated than you think. When you engage in deep breathing, your parasympathetic nervous system is activated, followed by a drop in your heart rate and blood pressure level. As the neck and chest muscles relax, a larger amount of oxygen is allowed to enter the cells and organs in your body. This is how you have a zen experience.

On the contrary, your body starts releasing extra cortisol and adrenaline under stress. This increases your breathing rate and blood pressure and activates the hypervigilance mode. With breathwork, you can remove all the tension from your body and reverse the fight-or-flight response.

When practicing breathwork, consider focusing on the physical aspects of your breath. Try the tips below.• Notice the rise and fall of your chest and abdomen• Notice the moisture and temperature of your breath• Feel the movement of muscles and bones in your body• Be mindful of how your body feels when you shift from shallow to deep breathing

Mental Benefits

In addition to relaxing your body, breathwork helps ease the turbulence in your head. There is evidence that this technique may help relieve anxiety and treat symptoms of depression and PTSD.

With breathwork, you can tap into a deeper state of mind. By allowing you to access suppressed emotions, traumas, and thoughts, it frees you of all the mental burden you’ve put on yourself over time. People with mental health issues often benefit from breathwork, as it calms the mind and improves focus.

Try the following tips when practicing breathwork for the best results.• Pay conscious attention to your thoughts• Be aware of your emotions• Connect with your inner voice• Visualize the goal you’ve set for the breathwork session

Spiritual Benefits

Breathwork offers fantastic spiritual benefits. This ancient technique provides an opportunity to connect with your inner self and the larger universe. It allows you to think beyond mind and body and break free from the shackles of your ego.

To focus more on your spirit when practicing breathwork, you must:• Feel your belly expand as the universe fills your lungs with air when you inhale• Experience the force of life flowing through you• Make space for this energy in your body• Let this energy connect you with your inner self• When you breathe out, pass on this energy to all the living things around you

How Can You Practice Breathwork?

Taking Online Lessons

Ready to Activate Your Innate Healing Power with Breathwork?

