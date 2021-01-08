Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Type 1 Diabetes Parents Standing Together

Wherever I go in the world, I feel a special bond with other people in the Type 1 diabetes community. The connection is especially strong with other diabetes parents, but I feel it with other members of the community as well – children, aunts, uncles, physicians, nurses. No matter where we are from, what our […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
james-ron-t1d-community

Wherever I go in the world, I feel a special bond with other people in the Type 1 diabetes community. The connection is especially strong with other diabetes parents, but I feel it with other members of the community as well – children, aunts, uncles, physicians, nurses.

No matter where we are from, what our education, background, race, religion, or nationality, we share a secret. We know what type 1 diabetes is; we know how hard it is to live with; and we know that few people outside our small community have a clue.

The global type 1 diabetes community is like a family, and we should help each other whenever possible.

If you feel the same way, visit the website of Life for a Child. The group is based in Australia, but is connected with the Brussels-based International Diabetes Federation.

Life for a Child helps over 22,000 children and youth with type 1 diabetes in developing countries; it gives them insulin and syringes, and in some cases, is even able to supply kids with blood glucose test strips per day, glucometers, lancets, and a handful of HbA1c tests.

Check out their website, and look at the films they’ve made about their work in Congo and Nepal, among others. Hopefully, you’ll be moved to sign up as an annual donor; Life for a Child estimates that there are another 80-100,000 children and youth in the world who need help with their most basic diabetes needs.

Wouldn’t it be great if the global T1D community could stand together as one, and offer these kids our support?  After all, we know better than anyone what it means to care for a young child with type 1 diabetes. We are the only people in the world who can truly imagine what it means not to have enough money for insulin, syringes, or blood glucose test strips.

We are all in the same boat, but only some of us have high-quality oars. Those of us with the good fortune to have been born in countries with functioning healthcare systems should help out the other members of our global family.

Post originally appeared on JamesRon.net.

    James Ron, Academic, Sociologist, and Research Consultant at Azimuth Social Research

    Dr. James Ron, Ph.D., is a Minneapolis-based researcher who has developed a long and effective career in behavioral science, policy advisory, as well as human rights advocacy.  After working with a human rights group in the Middle East, he decided to dedicate his life to human rights advocacy, and this shaped the future of his studies. As a sociologist, he is most interested in the ways state violence shapes a nation and its people, and he has studied the effects of such violence throughout the world. He continues to work extensively in the field of human rights, particularly with the Human Rights Watch.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became CEO of The ADA”, With Tracey Brown

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    How to support an adult loved one newly diagnosed with diabetes

    by Christel Oerum
    Community//

    Crystal Bowersox: “You Should Have Won”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.