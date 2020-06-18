Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Two Tips and Tricks to Deal with Uncertainty without Going Crazy

Do you turn on the news and immediately get the feeling that the world is about to end? You are not alone. Around 55% of US adults responded in a Gallup poll that they experienced a lot of stress during the day prior, making America the most stressed country. The situation might have become direr […]

By

Do you turn on the news and immediately get the feeling that the world is about to end? You are not alone. Around 55% of US adults responded in a Gallup poll that they experienced a lot of stress during the day prior, making America the most stressed country.

The situation might have become direr since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. More and more people want to discuss it to make sense of the world around them, with the resulting conversation resulting in a snowballing of fears and negative thoughts.

Put simply, while we converse with each other trying to find a solution to the uncertainty, our conversations end up taking our uncertainty levels through the roof. But it shouldn’t have to be like that. You can use these two tips and tricks to deal with uncertainty without going crazy:

#1: Develop a routine and stick to it

Having a routine, whether it’s small enough to check out on your local disinfectant cleaning companies every day or big enough to brush your teeth, comb your hair and wear work clothes at the start of every morning, helps us feel like we’re in control of our lives.

Also, if you’re working from home, develop a timetable on when to start and finish work every day. And just as you took ‘water drinking’ breaks at the office, get up from your seat every now and then and take a walk around your home.

It might be difficult in the first few days to stick to the routine you have developed. Don’t worry about that as it’s expected due to the overwhelming times we’re passing through. But what you shouldn’t let happen is let the events around you control your life, and not the other way around.

#2: Practice gratitude on a daily basis

Research has proved that our brain has a negative bias. It responds more intensely to what researchers refer to as negative stimuli. Little wonder, then, that we are more likely to prefer watching news channels showing downbeat news than those airing the good ones.

To counter this tendency and shift the focus of your brain from everything unpleasant going on in the world, make a habit of practicing gratitude on a daily basis. It isn’t difficult. All you have to do is to write down only 3 things that you’re happy to have amid the uncertainty.

These things can be anything, like an electrostatic sprayer for sale or your friends/family remaining safe during the pandemic. Once you have written these things, take a moment to appreciate them as research has shown that our brain releases the ‘feel-good hormone’ serotonin when we are feeling grateful.

Jessica Gonzalez

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash
Community//

How I am Learning to Get More Comfortable with Uncertainty

by Olga Roman
Stokkete / Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

How to Ease Feelings of Panic During the Coronavirus

by Jessica Hicks
Well-Being//

If You Struggle With Feeling Insecure, Read This

by Leo Babauta

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.