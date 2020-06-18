Do you turn on the news and immediately get the feeling that the world is about to end? You are not alone. Around 55% of US adults responded in a Gallup poll that they experienced a lot of stress during the day prior, making America the most stressed country.

The situation might have become direr since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. More and more people want to discuss it to make sense of the world around them, with the resulting conversation resulting in a snowballing of fears and negative thoughts.

Put simply, while we converse with each other trying to find a solution to the uncertainty, our conversations end up taking our uncertainty levels through the roof. But it shouldn’t have to be like that. You can use these two tips and tricks to deal with uncertainty without going crazy:

#1: Develop a routine and stick to it

Having a routine, whether it's small or big enough to brush your teeth, comb your hair and wear work clothes at the start of every morning, helps us feel like we're in control of our lives.

Also, if you’re working from home, develop a timetable on when to start and finish work every day. And just as you took ‘water drinking’ breaks at the office, get up from your seat every now and then and take a walk around your home.

It might be difficult in the first few days to stick to the routine you have developed. Don’t worry about that as it’s expected due to the overwhelming times we’re passing through. But what you shouldn’t let happen is let the events around you control your life, and not the other way around.

#2: Practice gratitude on a daily basis

Research has proved that our brain has a negative bias. It responds more intensely to what researchers refer to as negative stimuli. Little wonder, then, that we are more likely to prefer watching news channels showing downbeat news than those airing the good ones.

To counter this tendency and shift the focus of your brain from everything unpleasant going on in the world, make a habit of practicing gratitude on a daily basis. It isn’t difficult. All you have to do is to write down only 3 things that you’re happy to have amid the uncertainty.

These things can be anything, like your friends/family remaining safe during the pandemic. Once you have written these things, take a moment to appreciate them as research has shown that our brain releases the 'feel-good hormone' serotonin when we are feeling grateful.