Turning 16 During the Lockdown

Delivering food to the vulnerble

Dropping of supplies made by volunteers at the local homeless centre

Preparing to clean a flat in a very bad condition

Prescription Pick up at the pharmacy

My friend and I preparing food crates at the local food bank

We are living in very strange times. I am a 16-year-old living in London and have recently, like the everyone under 18, been sent home from school. Many of my goals for this year have been cancelled; preparing for my national GCSE exams, rowing regattas and enjoying the summer holidays.

The constant news about how dangerous this coronavirus is to the health of our society and economy can become overwhelming. The discussion of the government’s shortcomings and a rising death toll, along with being stuck at home, can make you feel anxious and powerless to help.

However, I have had the good fortune of finding a recently created charity in my local area called W9 Crew. I was grateful to be accepted into the volunteer force and assigned tasks to carry out. Together as a team we work with our local foodbank and run other errands such as postage and prescription pickups.

However, as the lockdown continues, there are increasingly more high-risk cases, so W9 Crew have joined Paddington Emergency Response Unit. This Unit deals with

cases where people are unable to support themselves or are dealing with metal health issues, exacerbated or precipitated by the lockdown.

This involves regularly shopping and cleaning for those individuals and crucially, talking and provide emotional support to those who cannot leave their homes or see friends.

In one of our worst cases, a man lived in such bad conditions, would could only clean and speak ton him in full protective gear and one day we arrived had suffered a strokeIn one case, we have found man who had recently collapsed and brought them to hospital. Without the help of the W9 Crew, in this case the man’s life was in immediate danger and had we not been there, who knows what would have happened?

We also helped at a local centre for the homeless alcoholics and drug-addicts, where we delivered food made by one of our volunteers. One exhausted member of staff said our work was “helping the clients” and that our charity was “absolutely amazing”, which meant a lot to us all.

The response has been great, and having people appreciate what our charity does is was strive to do.

Helping those desperately in need, in any way possible, is hugely rewarding and to my earlier point, beneficial for potential stress and anxiety levels. This has been for me a chance to evaluate my goals and what is important to me as grow up. Helping others puts certain problems and anxieties into perspective, and be grateful for what we have

This is a moment where we realise the importance of community and how important it is we all show our neighbours, country and the world that we are not powerless and are looking after each other in any way we can.

The future is in our hands. Let’s work together to fix this situation and build a better world.

Written by Gabriel Daudy