Trust Your GUT: Don’t allow your intuition to be for Sale!

Intuition….YES!!!!

What do you think about intuition? Do you understand what it is? Do you use it? Are you not sure?

INTUITION IS GOLD.

Think about the world all around us. BIG DATA rules the planet. It really doesn’t matter what industry…marketplace…geography…large multinational business or a smaller regional or local one.

Data rules the landscape in today’s world. It’s just that simple.

As you think about the ongoing explosion of technology, systems and process, well defined algorithms rule complex calculations to solve the world’s biggest problems. For many leaders and organizations, they can’t even fathom the “spirit of intuition or gut” as a key element in today’s decision making.

MY KEY TAKEAWAYS:

So is intuition dead? NO! Your life’s journey is a massive set of data points that have shaped what you’ve become, what you’ve learned and has created a deep reservoir of experiences. These learnings have become your history of what has worked and what hasn’t. Is intuition alone the answer? NO! We live in a data driven world for a reason. Technology evolution has enabled us to make better decisions now than ever before. Yet…data alone is never enough! Is data alone the answer? NO! Intuition is a level of insight born from wins…losses…ups….downs…good decisions…bad decisions…simply GOLD. So is intuition a foundational piece of insight that should be used to make GREAT DECISIONS…YES!!!!! EVOLUTION has prepared us for THIS MOMENT! We KNOW….our bodies know…our guts know…when regardless of clear facts and insights, how we really “feel” about the situation at hand. Everyone is Different. Our bodies all react differently to the same or similar situations. Guess what….that’s OK!! Is there a “vibe” to “GUT Checks”? Absolutely! Some people tense up, some get headaches…some get massive pits in their stomachs when the “full appreciation of the moment at hand” is present. TRUST AND ALIGNMENT ARE THE ANSWERS! Credibility with yourself….with others…comes from balancing GUT WITH FACTS. In my opinion, the “BIG DATA era” has started to negatively influence decisions by “discounting intuition” as a value added factor in making GREAT Decisions.

I KNOW FROM EXPERIENCE THE PAIN OF DISREGARDING INTUITION OR APPLYING THE GUT CHECK:

For me, leaving active duty as a young U.S. Air Force Captain was the BIGGEST DECISION of my life. Did I use a “Gut Check” to help make a better, more effective life decision? NO! I failed to listen to myself….my intuition….my gut. However, I heard it loud and clear. I knew what it was telling me…AND I IGNORED IT!!!! THE PRICE I PAID (=) I WALKED AWAY FROM ALL THAT DEFINED ME AT MY CORE.

MY RECOMMENDATIONS:

LISTEN TO YOURSELF! This needs to be non negotiable! ESTABLISH A “PAUSE/REFLECT/EXPLORE” PHASE TO HEAR YOUR HEARTBEAT. Rash, quick decisions (even if supported by facts) aren’t the GOLD STANDARD whether at home or in the workplace. USE GUT CHECKS AS A PART OF AN EFFECTIVE DECISION MAKING APPROACH. Enable your Gut Checks to expand the need for additional data opportunities, etc. Explore assumptions…turn them into more of the right, critical few insights. AVOID REGRET. Leveraging your intuition…your gut…doesn’t mean that you will end up with a different answer. However, neglecting the value of your history…your experience…who you are…MUST be considered for making GREAT, EFFECTIVE Decisions!

Remember, your Intuition is NOT for Sale! Intuition is meant to be used…you earned it with blood, sweat and tears…with ups and downs…with every part of who you are!!

TRUST your GUT. LISTEN to it. USE it. MAKE BETTER DECISIONS THAT WILL LAST YOUR LIFETIME!!

ALWAYS LIVE WITH THE GUTS TO TRY.

Let’s Roll Forward.

RELEVANT LINKS:

My Website: https://www.bobrodgersperformance.com/

My Blog: https://www.bobrodgersperformance.com/blog/

My FREE Mindset Blueprint: https://www.bobrodgersperformance.com/c4q-subscription-page/