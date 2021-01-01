Travis Bott – Great Things Never Come From Comfort Zones

In this day and age, we tend to want things fast. From weight loss to internet speed to a response to your latest email or text, it’s all about instant gratification. This extends to the career sphere, too, where people tend to want to make money and become successful ASAP.

Successful people know that it doesn’t come easy and they are bound to fail more than they will succeed at anything. They are willing to learn from each failure, as it will help them make better decisions that lead to success later. While many people give up after failing at something, a successful person will persevere.

Truthfully, there’s no single secret hack that will make you successful overnight. We grow up listening to stories of the great men who made a difference and dream of becoming like them someday. That dream begins to fade when we are faced with the actual hardships of life. The bottom line is, there is no easy road to success. Even the heroes we grew up reading about did not receive it on a platter.

Successful people look for positive aspects in others because they understand the importance of cultivating confidence and growth. Feeling the need to criticize in a way that isn’t serving another constructively is showing a sense of disunity, disallowing the creative energy to flow and stalling success along the way.

The Utah based cryptocurrency wizard Travis Bott has just announced a monumental deal between Beyond Global, and Coin Zoom. Coin Zoom is the first U.S. based exchange that offers its own Visa debit card. With the new partnership in place, CoinZoom now offers rewards exclusively through Beyond Global.

Beyond Global distinguishes itself from all companies currently on the market, rapidly progressing and disrupting its space in finance as a direct sales company. Beyond Global is a groundbreaking innovation that changes the industry in terms of financial transactions, as its affiliation with CoinZoom lets users earn up to five percent cash back, while also letting every user earn when another person makes a qualified transaction on the exchange.

Every member has a chance to earn from transaction fees made by the immense network of members, Beyond Global has incentivized a reward program that is unrivaled. Another tremendous benefit offered by CoinZoom is that members are able to make transactions amongst themselves free from any fees, when utilizing the ZoomMe feature when making global transactions. Beyond Global has had a major impact on the finance industry, forever revolutionizing how people make transactions.