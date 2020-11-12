Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Travel Tech Trends That Are Here to Stay

Marcus Andrade discusses a few top travel tech trends.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Travel trends come and go as the tides turn. What we recognize as the travel norms today will be completely unrecognizable to us in a decade and beyond. Just think of how far we’ve come from the early days of flight when it was an exciting and expensive adventure. Today it’s just another vehicle. It’s impossible to say how different the future of travel will be, but there are some things that we know will never change, and the current trends that follow are certainly going to stick around.

Environmentally Friendly Travel

In the old days, you might see a world-traveler collecting their ticket stubs from across the world. Today, this is becoming less and less common, as e-tickets provide speedier and more eco-friendly registration. This, alongside online reservations and bookings, allows travelers to have instant access to travel, as well as preventing the frustration of losing a ticket or waiting as another passenger fumbles for their own.

Translation 

In the old days, you would need to be well-prepared to speak with locals – learning important phrases such as ‘where is the restroom,’ ‘where is a hotel,’ or ‘how much does this cost.’ Today, with the advent of digital translation technology, we don’t have to worry about understanding the local language – we have all the knowledge of the world in our pockets. That’s not to say that it’s not still worth it to immerse ourselves a little bit, but the dangers of misunderstanding are no longer in play. It’s expected that the future of translation could be smaller, faster, and even facilitate conversations between travelers without a common language.

Hands-off Cameras

If you’ve ever had a bike tour in the hills of France or taken long hikes through the Alps, or any other active sort of vacation, you might be familiar with how frequently you have to stop and take a picture. Even though we already enjoy no longer needing to have photos developed, and even have instant printing available to us, there are still developing trends in photography that the traveler will enjoy. GoPros and Drone’s photography are providing hands-free and completely unique photographs to travelers all over the world.

These are just a few of the amazing ways that technology is revolutionizing travel. We continue to develop fantastic new technologies throughout the sciences and find innovative ways to integrate them into our daily lives and beyond. 

This article was originally published on MarcusAndrade.net.

    Marcus Andrade Blazer

    Marcus Andrade, Founder & CEO at AML BitCoin

    Former United States Marine, Marcus Andrade is the Founder and CEO of AML BitCoin, as well as several other tech-focused companies. When he first stumbled into the world of digital currencies in 2009, he was fascinated by the potential it held but quickly noticed the deep-rooted security flaws in the technology. Thanks to a background in computer programming—studied while in the service—Marcus set out to develop a safer and more private coin. Since then, AML BitCoin (formerly referred to as Aten Coin), has revolutionized the world of digital currency, featuring anti-criminal, anti-theft, and biometric security features built into its source code.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Healthy and Mindful Travel Trends to Follow in 2019

    by Nina Simons
    //

    Women Of the C-Suite: “Don’t avoid differing opinions” With Wendy Burk, CEO of Cadence Travel

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    Community//

    Molly Fergus: “Masks will go mainstream”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.