4 Top Recruiting Trends of 2021 and How to Capitalize on Them

Recruitment is a changing field that requires recruiters in every industry to stay on top of the current topics, tools, and trends. Timing has become more important than ever before. What worked in 2020 may not be relevant this year.

Having the latest information helps you stay competitive by finding and hiring top talent in the marketplace with ease.

Whether you’re outsourcing HR management or managing internally, it’s important to stay on top of the constantly changing recruitment landscape.

1. Predictive hiring

With every employee you recruit, you have to tell with some level of accuracy whether:

They will perform on the job

They will be satisfied with their job

They will stay with the company

They will fit into the company’s culture

These factors will play a critical role in determining how successful a candidate will be and, consequently, your success as a recruiter.

Not all candidates are equal. Marketers differ from engineers. Customer service agents differ from designers. Each of these roles require specific skills, knowledge, and personal attributes to be successful.

A customer service candidate may be skilled at using all the relevant tools for their job. However, if they lack patience, compassion, empathy, and resilience, they won’t perform well and may end up quitting or being fired.

By using predictive analytics tools, you won’t have to take a gamble with each person you hire. Predictive analytics tools identify behavioral and cognitive attributes that make each of them successful in their roles, making it easier to predict their level of success.

2. Building talent pools

On average, it takes 21 days to fill a customer service role, 29 days to fill an engineering role, and 27 days to replace a designer or an IT professional.

Combine this with $4,129 as the average cost of hiring an employee, and you have a recipe for disaster if a position becomes vacant unexpectedly.

Source

To avoid this, companies are building talent pools to reduce the cost and time spent on hiring.

Source

To build an effective talent pool, start by analyzing your company’s talent needs in line with its growth strategy. Segment your talent needs by department, skills, and experience to help you know which position(s) need more attention. Make sure to support their learning progress by providing the right study materials and tools.

For example, if you’re hiring for a remote position then it’s highly likely that a reliable connection and a quality VPN service like NordVPN will be top priority. You wouldn’t waste your time on those who don’t meet your basic requirements or non-negotiables, right?

Once you’re through with segmentation, it’s time to source your candidates, reach out to them, and send nurturing emails. Just be sure you have the correct email addresses to avoid high bounce rates.

If you’ve reached this stage of lead nurturing, you should definitely be using a tool like CRM software to track your leads and keep tabs on your top qualified candidates.

Organize your time by setting aside an hour or two every Monday to look for candidates on Linkedin.

Choose another day of the week to reach out to them by sending a short email to introduce yourself and another schedule nurturing emails, so they go out automatically.

3. Your brand perception matters

Reviews don’t just impact how customers perceive your brands. Job candidates will also search your company reviews to understand whether it would be a good fit for them.

Negative reviews from customers and former employees are a red flag for potential candidates.

In fact, 53% of candidates will judge your company based on the reviews you have on social media, your company website, and other online review sites.

For example, Track-POD, a route planning software, showcases customer reviews directly on their site, which improves brand perception. Take a look:

Source

This company has a good reputation, and a candidate wouldn’t mind being associated with such a brand.

Ask your candidates to share their experience with the interview process, then build local citations in your community outlets to attract local talent.

There are different types of citations: social media, videos, photos, and local business listings.

These citations will make it easier for other candidates searching about your company to find it on business directories, Google, and social media. Better citations lead to a better brand perception.

4. Prioritizing the candidate’s experience

Remarkable candidate experience is one of the most significant ways to make your company stand out and increase the quality of talent you attract. A candidate is more likely to consider working for your company in the future if you provide them with constructive feedback.

Candidate driven recruitment isn’t limited to the interviewing process. It starts when you’re building your talent pool, the interactions you have leading up to and after the interview.

Once you reach out to your potential candidates, prepare and schedule a drip campaign to keep them posted on each step of your interview process. It also keeps them interested in your company and the position you want to hire them for.

Providing feedback after the interview isn’t easy. You have to be considerate about how you do it and the channel you use to deliver feedback. Emails might work, but voice calls are usually the best option. They allow you to personalize your interaction by showing empathy as you explain why they didn’t make it.

Conclusion

In recruitment, change is part of the job. You need to look out for what’s working and what’s not working anymore to maintain your competitive edge in your search for talent.

As you think of what trends to pay attention to this year, look at your metrics. How well are you doing, and what do you need to do to improve your recruitment process?

Your answers will help you make an informed decision that enables you to grow and do better. After all, trends come and go, but you’ll always need high-quality talent to hire.