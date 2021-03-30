Top Picks- Here’s what you need to know about Self Leadership

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

8 Powerful Ways To Mold Your Children Into Leaders: [Forbes] We all want our children to become leaders. Whether they spend the bulk of their days in the mailroom or the corner office, we want our children to grow to be courageous, passionate and authentic. We want their actions to inspire other people to be their best, to get more out of life than they ever thought possible. As parents and caretakers of children, their path to leadership is in our hands.

10 Simple Ways to Develop Leadership Skills in Your Children: [INC.] Every child has the potential to be a leader. Some may have more traits associated with leadership, but any child’s leadership ability, at whatever level, can be groomed and nurtured. Here are some simple things parents (and grandparents, teachers, coaches, aunts, uncles, and neighbors) can do to help develop children’s potential for leadership

15 Tips for Instilling Leadership Skills in Children: [Entrepreneur] Many leaders also serve as parents, happily balancing a daily workload with ball games and family dinners. Along the way, most of these leader-parents also realize the influence they have over young minds. Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, especially if those children have parents who are leaders. While leadership skills can come naturally, children learn lessons along the way that significantly impacts them later in life. The right words at the right time can make all the difference.

Tips for Teaching Children Leadership & Self-Reliance: [Classful] Even for those who will not become leaders in their community, leadership skills can help children foster a sense of control, ability, and endurance in all things in life. To this end, this article will explore five ways we can encourage leadership attributes in young children.

Best Ways and Activities to Instil Leadership Qualities in Children: [FirstCry Parenting] A leader is a person to whom everyone looks up to. All of us come across different kinds of leaders in our walks of life; right from our very home to our workplace, from our surroundings to our country. On reading the biographies of great leaders, you might have noticed the various incidents in their childhood that shaped their attitude towards life.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

