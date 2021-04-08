Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Top Picks- Here’s what you need to know about Humour and Laughter

I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

By

LOL: Why laughter might really be the best medicine for kids: [National Geographic] Research shows that laughter, like physical exercise, increases adrenaline and oxygen flow, releases feel-good endorphins, and pumps up heart rates. And like a good workout, that burst of energy eventually results in people feeling relaxed and calm.

Six Science-Based Reasons Why Laughter Is The Best Medicine: [Forbes] Intuitively we know that laughter is one of the best tools we have for dealing with stress, and science backs that up. In fact, research into laughter goes even further, revealing that it’s a potent drug with the contagious power of a virus that conveys a slew of benefits for the mind and body. Below are six findings that should keep us wanting to laugh it up.

Here’s Korroboree’s Moonshot Conversations episode on ‘The Power of Laughter and Humour’-

You’re never too young to laugh: Benefits of Laughter Yoga for Children: [Penguin] Many people believe that when a child is born, he/she mirrors the natural human state before the realities of the world modify their behaviour and state of mind. If this were true, then humans would always be naturally joyful and healthy. But this is not the case. As we grow up, our ability to laugh and play decreases.

Earlier, children would spend their childhood playing and developing emotional skills, which we call emotional intelligence that resulted in laughter and happiness.

Why babies laugh | Caspar Addyman[TED Talks] Caspar Addyman reminds us that babies can teach us fundamental truths about how to live a good life. We just need to listen to their laughter.

The Laughter Prescription[National Center for Biotechnology Information] Laughter is a normal and natural physiologic response to certain stimuli with widely acknowledged psychological benefits. However, current research is beginning to show that laughter may also have serious positive physiological effects for those who engage in it on a regular basis. Providers who prescribe laughter to their patients in a structured way may be able to use these natural, free, and easily distributable positive benefits. This article reviews the current medical understanding of laughter’s physiologic effects and makes a recommendation for how physicians might best harness this natural modality for their patients.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

