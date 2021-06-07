Top Picks- All you need to know about Self-directed Learning

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

The joy of Self-directed learning: [Tedx.com] Tanmay Vora is a business leader, author, blogger, and illustrator. He is currently serving as the Country Head and Director of R&D at Basware India. He founded QAspire Blog in 2006 which was rated as India’s Best Business Blog in 2017. His work at the intersection for quality and leadership earned him recognition as Top 5 Indian HR Influencers on Social media by SHRM India for 5 consecutive years.

6 benefits of child directed learning:[HarmonyLearning ] While we often can’t control the experience that our children have once they reach the age of compulsory education, we can influence their learning experience when they are in preschool. These formative years are critical because they set the stage for how our children will feel about school in general and how they will be inclined to view their learning experience.

Children in Charge: Self-Directed Learning Programs: [Edutopia] Children were far more engaged when they had hands-on tools that helped them develop their own understanding of the concepts being taught in both science and language subjects. It’s more than just fun — teachers were consistently surprised by the much higher levels of language and vocabulary children used in these settings. And not only did the children love those colorful bricks, but they also demanded to use them in other classes.

Encouraging Self-Directed Learning in Kids: [LearningwithTLC] Cultivating curiosity and independence in children are the first steps to helping children become self-directed learners. Self-directed learners know how to use resources to find answers to questions or to learn skills to solve problems. Self-directed learners do not need micro-managing from an adult to help them complete tasks or projects, (but it’s important to recognize the difference between asking for assistance from an adult to complete a task and relying on an adult to make sure the task is completed).

5 ways to encourage self-directed learning in young children: [Medium.com] Self-direction is one of the most powerful skills anyone can develop. Learning to identify what intrigues us, digging deep, and coming out on the other end with more knowledge than we had going in is essential to a meaningful human experience.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

