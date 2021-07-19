Top Picks- All You Need to Know about Raising Mindful Children

Why and How to Teach Your Kids Mindfulness [Parents.con]: Practicing mindfulness can help kids learn to focus, manage stress, regulate emotions, and develop a positive outlook. Here’s how to teach them the skill.

Making Time for Mindfulness [Harvard Graduate School of Education]: Not knowing the answer to a question when you’re called on in front of the entire class. Forgetting your homework. The kid behind you pulling your hair. School poses a lot of stressful moments, but how children (and teachers) react to them can make all the difference. A new study suggests that mindfulness education — lessons on techniques to calm the mind and body — can reduce the negative effects of stress and increase students’ ability to stay engaged, helping them stay on track academically and avoid behavior problems.

Mindfulness for Kids — Benefits and Ways to Teach It to Children [FirstCry Parenting]: Mindfulness is awareness. In simple terms, it is about being aware of our surroundings, how we feel and our connection with others. What it is not is numbing emotions but rather working through them in a non-judgemental way and simply letting go. There are already many scientific studies and extensive research being conducted in this area but one thing’s clear — mindfulness teaches one to respond and not react to their situations. This also leads to clearer decision-making, boosts memory, and enhances one’s emotional intelligence too.

Moonshot Conversations on Mindfulness with Raageshwari Loomba

8 Ways to Teach Mindfulness to Kids [HuffPost]: We know mindfulness is good for us. Mindfulness allows us to be present in our parenting, choosing a skillful response, instead of succumbing to our visceral reactions. Mindfulness is also good for our kids. There is an emerging body of research that indicates mindfulness can help children improve their abilities to pay attention, to calm down when they are upset and to make better decisions. In short, it helps with emotional regulation and cognitive focus. Do I even need to ask if you want that for your kids?

Bite-Sized Mindfulness: An Easy Way for Kids to be Happy and Healthy [TED Talks]: Simple, powerful mindfulness techniques for children that can reduce stress, improve school performance, and help kids manage their behavior and emotions. She shows how easily these short, kid-friendly exercises can be used by anyone, in a variety of settings.