Top Picks- All you need to know about nurturing your child’s creativity and imagination

The Power of Children’s Imagination [TED Talks]: Our imagination is the unique human capacity to bring into our minds things that aren’t present. We daydream; imagination is everywhere; it invites potential and possibility. Children’s imaginations are powerful, they inhabit their imagination; exploring their ideas, feelings, senses, the light and the dark, always learning. Imagination has the power to release us from boundaries encountered in the adult world.

Why imaginative play is important for a child’s development [The Telegraph]: Childhood is a time of magic and shapeshifting, when beds become boats with sheets as sails, out on a wild sea made of pillows; a tea towel becomes a cape of invincibility, flying out behind a child who is now a superhero; a clothes horse and blankets transform into a castle where a princess cowers from a dragon that silly old parents might believe is a teddy bear. Yet what might look like simple fun is actually highly important work. When children use their imagination in play they are developing crucial psychological and emotional capacities that help them understand the world in which they live and their relation to it; they are learning to solve problems, create new possibilities, even change the world.

10 tips for cultivating creativity in your kids [TED Ideas]: There’s a common misconception that the best way to encourage children’s creativity is simply to get out of the way and let them be creative. Although it’s certainly true that children are naturally curious and inquisitive, they need support to develop their creative capacities and reach their full creative potential. Supporting children’s development is always a balancing act: how much structure, how much freedom; when to step in, when to step back; when to show, when to tell, when to ask, when to listen.

10 Easy Ways to Fire Your Child’s Imagination [Parenting.com]: Imagination: The very word seems to sparkle with possibility, and brings to mind a childlike energy and spontaneity that most of us know we should try to attain more often, even if we don’t always know how. As parents, we know we should foster our children’s imaginations — but our busy lives often don’t seem to have a place for creativity that isn’t tied to productivity. Schools, too, don’t know how to tackle the not-so-tangible subject.

15 Best Creative Activities for Kids [FirstCry Parenting]: Activities for children have to be chosen carefully, as a lot of their mental and intellectual growth depends on what they do during the formative years. An exercise that can work the brain while also intellectually stimulating the child can have a telling effect on their development. Therefore, it is imperative that parents choose the activities that their children do with great care.