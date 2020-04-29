Top Motivational Quotes When You Feel Like Quitting

Life is a series of emotional peaks and valleys. To remain successful in blogging or to be a successful entrepreneur is to keep forging ahead. This requires nothing less than massive commitment, persistence, dedication, focus and consistency. It’s tough to stay the course feeling 100% at all times and you being human you won’t. There will be times you feel like quitting for sure. Sometimes we all need to dig down deep to keep on the straight and narrow towards our goals. Here is a list of some of my favorite motivational quotes that I hope will help you along your path of success to reach whatever dreams you are pursuing!

“Always go with the choice that scares you the most, because that’s the one that is going to require the most from you.” ~ Caroline Myss

“The way in which we think of ourselves has everything to do with how our world see us and how we see ourselves successfully acknowledged by the world.” ~ Arlene Rankin

“Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country.” ~ Margaret Thatcher

I think the girl who is able to earn her own living and pay her own way should be as happy as anybody on Earth. The sense of independence and security is very sweet. ~ Susan B. Anthony

Quotes for Entrepreneurs

“Stop whining, start grinding”. Eric Thomas Click to tweet

“Action is character”. F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Leap, and the net will appear”. John Burroughs

“There is always room at the top”. Daniel Webster

“You have to make it happen”. Denis Diderot

“Light tomorrow with today”. Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“We must act”. Marie Curie

“Remember why you started”. Erin Janus

“Success is my only option, failure’s not”. Eminem

“I am not talented. I am obsessed”. Conor McGregor

“Nothing is given. Everything is earned”. LeBron James

More Inspirational Quotes for Entrepreneurs

It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up. Babe Ruth Click to tweet

Every strike brings me closer to the next home run. Babe Ruth

Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better. Maya Angelou

If you can dream it, you can do it. Walt Disney

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. Walt Disney

Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly. Robert F. Kennedy

If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours. Henry David Thoreau

Win from within. Usain Bolt Click to tweet

Believe you can and you’re halfway there. Theodore Roosevelt

Never, never, never give up. Winston Churchill

If you’re going through hell, keep going. Winston Churchill

Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm. Winston Churchill

Well done is better than well said. Benjamin Franklin

Diligence is the mother of good luck. Benjamin Franklin

Energy and persistence conquer all things. Benjamin Franklin

The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary. Vince Lombardi

The secret of getting ahead is getting started. Mark Twain

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not. Dr. Seuss

If you don’t risk anything, you risk even more. Erica Jong Click to tweet

Opportunities don’t happen, you create them. Chris Grosser

If you dare nothing, then when the day is over, nothing is all you will have gained. Neil Gaiman

Very often a change of self is needed more than a change of scene. Arthur Christopher Benson

We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us. Joseph Campbell

The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)

Fear is the biggest disability of all. And will paralyze you more than being in a wheelchair. Nick Vujicic

“The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible”. Arthur C. Clarke

If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten. Tony Robbins Click to tweet

We can change our lives. We can do, have, and be exactly what we wish. Tony Robbins

The starting point of all achievement is desire. Keep this constantly in mind. Weak desires bring weak results, just as a small fire makes a small amount of heat. Napoleon Hill

All achievements, all earned riches, have their beginning in an idea. Napoleon Hill

Be willing to sacrifice what you think you have today for the life that you want tomorrow. Neil Strauss

Some injuries heal more quickly if you keep moving. Nick Vujicic

What’s dangerous is not to evolve. Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

More Motivational Quotes

“You can have unbelievable intelligence, you can have connections, you can have opportunities fall out of the sky. But in the end, hard work is the true, enduring characteristic of successful people.” ~ Marsha Evans

“Because I am a woman, I must make unusual efforts to succeed. If I fail, no one will say, “She doesn’t have what it takes.” They will say, “Women don’t have what it takes.” ~ Clare Boothe Luce

“We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes – understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.” ~ Arianna Huffington

And My Favorite Quote!

More Articles

Remember – Great things never come from comfort zones! Keep on keeping on, learning, and every day move a little bit more towards your goals. It may not seem like much but you will get there!

I’d love to hear some of your favorite inspirational quotes that keep you going on your journey. If you know anyone who could use some inspiration please like and share!:)