Top Health Podcasts to Subscribe to for International Podcast Day

By

September 30 is International Podcast Day, the perfect time to celebrate the power of podcasts! Many people listen to podcasts for different reasons, and with endless categories and options, there’s certainly something for everyone.

We’ve rounded up our favorite health and wellness podcasts out there right now. Start the conversation and share your favorite podcasts with your friends and followers using the #internationalpodcastday hashtag.

Better Health and Body Radio

Hosted by nutrition consultant, strength & conditioning coach, writer, and health researcher, Matt Cooper, Better Health & Body Radio is a top resource for new research and understanding in health, nutrition & human performance. BHB Radio answers all questions in the realm of healthy eating, exercise, stress, sleep, and more so you can optimize your day-to-day life.

Balanced Bites: Modern healthy living with Diane Sanfilippo & Liz Wolfe

Diane is the New York Times bestselling author of “Practical Paleo” and “The 21-Day Sugar Detox” and is a Certified Nutrition Consultant. Liz is the bestselling author of “Eat the Yolks” and “The Purely Primal Skincare Guide” and a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner. Each week, Diane and Liz dish on current topics in health, nutrition, and the Paleosphere as well as provide insights in response to listener questions – all with their signature wit and a healthy dose of joking around that’ll make you feel like you’re spending an hour with two of your best girlfriends each week.

The Paleo Solution Podcast

Host Robb Wolf is a former research biochemist, and a 2X New York Times/WSJ Best Selling author of The Paleo Solution and Wired To Eat. Robb has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world via his top-ranked iTunes podcast, books, and seminars. He speaks with various thought leaders and doctors in the space to get you the health answers you’re looking for.

The mindbodygreen Podcast

The mindbodygreen podcast features host Jason Wachob, founder & co-CEO of mindbodygreen, engaging in open, honest conversations with the people shaping the world of well-being. 

Ben Greenfield Fitness

Ben Greenfield offers research, interviews with exercise, diet, and medical professionals, and an entertaining mash-up of ancestral wisdom and modern science, along with Q&A’s and mind-body-spirit optimizing content from America’s top personal trainer.

Fast Keto with Ketogenic Girl

Fast Keto answers all of your pressing questions about the ketogenic lifestyle as well as intermittent fasting by featuring world-renowned and leading-edge keto & low carb doctors, scientist experts, authors, and people with inspiring transformational stories discussing the best tools for becoming fat adapted and optimizing your metabolic health with whole foods, intermittent and longer-term fasting, nutrition, exercise and more! Host Vanessa Spina is a Sports Nutrition Specialist, Biomedical Science Student. She is the Bestselling author of Keto Essentials (Victory Belt) & an international speaker.

The Party in My Plants Podcast

Expect two exciting types of shows. One: a light-hearted conversation with a pro who takes the HELL out of HEALTHY (be it with a smoothie, acupuncture needles, or a non-judgy style of yoga). Two: me venting or answering your questions (which you can submit on partyinmyplants.com/answermyq)! With episodes about plant-based eating, easy healthy cooking, fitness, digestion, meditation, weight loss, healthy travel, sneaking snacks into movies, beating anxiety, and cohabiting with non-healthy people…you can expect to feel chill and confident with a new, easy hack for healthier living each time your headphones stream this show.

The Keto Savage Podcast

The podcast discussing fitness lifestyle, the keto diet, science, nutrition, contest prep, the fitness industry, business, and the pursuit of happiness! Their experts include athletes, experts in the health and nutrition industry, and other people of interest.

Burn it Nutrition Podcast

The Burn it Nutrition Podcast is a show focused on health and fitness with the use of sound and stories to help illustrate the message. The show is hosted by Joseph Navarro, who went through his own transformation, losing 60lbs of pure fat in 7 Months.

Keto For Normies

Keto For Normies is a podcast hosted by Matt and Megha, the founders of KetoConnect, a ketogenic food blog and YouTube channel. Weekly they have guests from all walks of health, nutrition, and business to give you insight into their relationship with the diet guidelines they follow and the businesses they run. They discuss specific topics surrounding the health and science of a ketogenic diet, give our personal advice and tips for being successful on a keto diet, and answer listener questions.

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is the CEO and Founder of Publicity for Good (PFG) and Good Side News. Former Miss Ohio International, she leads the firm with a mission to partner with companies who are committed to making the world a better place. Heather has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Entrepreneur, iHeart Media, Business Insider, MSN, Forbes and Inside Edition for her life of living and working full time from an Airstream travel trailer with her fiance Austin.

