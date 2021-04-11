TOP 8 troubles that will not improve your mood on vacation, but which can be corrected.

Beach season all year round!

This phrase describes a holiday in the southern latitudes very well.

It is a huge beautiful city and its white beaches are filled with beautiful people.

When you go to the beach, you involuntarily become a part of something beautiful.

How to maintain self-confidence and get positive emotions?

After all, it is the emotions and mood that will stay with you for life.

What can prevent us from getting positive emotions?

Here is a short list of those little annoyances that can ruin your mood while on holiday:

• A little extra fat around the waist

• Loose skin of the abdomen

• Lowered oval of the face

• The second chin began to appear

• Slightly more wrinkles

• The first signs of cellulite

• Stretched skin on arms and legs

• Pigmented spots on the face and body

Such unpleasant little things can make your mood a little worse. Especially when you are going to the beach and deciding which swimsuit to wear.

We want to please you that there is a way that will help you feel more confident.

You need to find time not only for lying on the beach, but for tightening the skin on your face and body in a good spa.

Now is the age of progress and there are more and more ways to keep your body and face in shape.

In a situation with stretched skin, most often the effect will be visible immediately after the first procedure. It is quite possible to tighten the stretched skin on the arms, abdomen and double chin with the help of new technologies. We will share the technical names you should ask for at whatever spa you find close to your beach.

What technologies should you look for in a spa to tighten and tighten saggy skin?

RF-face and body lifting is a radio wave lifting on the deep layers of the skin

Cavitation is an aid in the delivery of cosmetic cocktails to your skin without injections

Hidro Fashial – hydro-peeling, cleansing and moisturizing of your skin

Oxigenotherapy – saturation of all layers of the skin with pure oxygen to consolidate the effect

Microcurrents – improving blood circulation and metabolism.

Many salons and spas have such sets for your beauty. There are many manufacturers of such equipment and we are sure that you will come across exactly the one that will be useful.

What to do with sun spots on the face and body?

There are four real ways to get rid of dark spots on your face and body.

• Chemical peeling

• Microdermabrasion

• IPL Photorejuvenation

• Laser treatment

On summer holidays, we recommend using the IPL Photorejuvenation technology. We will not go into details, but we will tell you the main thing. You will be less traumatized and at minimal risk of getting the opposite effect of returning dark spots.

Be even more beautiful and happier!