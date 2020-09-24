Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Top 5 Tropical Places To Live

Luxury Villa in the Caribbean

Many individuals, families, and teams prefer the tropics for vacation. The Caribbean is the perfect place for a holiday. Similarly, individuals who decide to move to enjoy a better lifestyle can also include the tropical areas on their list as a relocation destination. The tropics are a great place to live, and they comprise of numerous island groups. Several tropical regions on the mainland have many islands for living, each with its own benefits and drawbacks.

Choosing a tropical location to live will be determined by many factors such as the available amenities, property cost, cost of living on the Island, lifestyle, etc. Whether you want to own your own Island, beachfront properties, luxury villas, beachfront condominiums, foreclosures, or private treaty, Caribbean Escape has real estate opportunities to satisfy your needs.

The following are the five best tropical places to live

Jamaica

Jamaica promises everybody who visits a warm reception.  You are welcome to a lot of attractions and activities. In recent times, golf is increasingly gaining attention on this Island. These golf-courses are boosting its tourism. Visitors always acknowledge the welcoming and friendly people that live there. Given its infrastructure growth, Jamaica has the lowest living costs. Jamaica also offers some of the best food; its tasty jerk lobster costs about USD 10 or less.

Jamaica

Barbados

Most people want a low crime rate location when choosing their home. Barbados is highly rated for its low crime rate and is one of the safest Caribbean Islands. It is a perfect place for families as it is loaded with various family-focused activities and possesses lovely beaches. It is well known for its excellent, mouthwatering meals and local delicacies. It also houses the Bridgetown, which is a lively place with non-stop fun.

Barbados

Aruba

Aruba comes with various luxurious environments at affordable and highly competitive prices. It offers a comfortable, active, and comforting lifestyle with various modern facilities. It is among the most developed and contemporary tropical locations. Aruba has lots of lively art attractions and shopping centers. It is known for its rising tech startup industry.

Aruba

Roatan

Roatan is an old-school tropic though integrated with modern luxuries and amenities. Its beaches are calm and natural. This Island gives a relaxed life, such that the sun and the waves move in tune. Roatán is a perfect place to relax in the sun. Enjoy your villa sitting with your feet in the sand or swinging, snorkeling, or relaxing in your hammock.

Rotan

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, also called ‘the island of enchantment,’ is one of the affordable tropical locations to live in. Though not a top tourist location, it also possesses a real Caribbean feel. One notable reason why Puerto Rico stands out is its Bioluminescent Bay. A mystical atmosphere is created by tiny blue micro-organisms lighting up the bays at night. These species are the habitat to just a handful of locations in the world.

Puerto Rico
BOTTOM LINE

It would be best if you took your time to ensure that you choose a tropical location that meets your desires. Several estate agents are available to guide you in making the right choice. Caribbean Escape offers you a guide and options. It also helps to ensure that you make a well-informed decision.

Kbetele

