Top 5 Things You Can Do Before Going to Bed for Better and Quality Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is a luxury that many people don’t have. However, even if you are struggling to stay well-rested due to sleepless nights, there are steps you can take to make noticeable improvements, such as having melatonin gummy bears.

We understand how annoying it can be in times when you’re staring at the ceiling, wondering if you’re ever going to fall asleep. That’s why it’s our goal to do everything we can to bring you opportunities for restful nights. Here are five useful and simple things you can do for a peaceful sleep.

Goodnight Gummy Bears

A delicious snack and an effective way of falling asleep? It can’t be true, can it? Well, it is! Gummy bears that contain melatonin are a helpful way of allowing your mind and body to relax. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the brain’s pineal gland and works together with your circadian rhythm, signifying that it’s time for sleep.

With melatonin supplements, you can bring on an extra sense of calmness to go along with the natural hormone your body creates. They can even help regulate your temperature and blood pressure! All you need to do is take two to three gummies every six hours (without taking more than eight in a 24-hour period).

Stay Off Electronics

Most of us are guilty of this one. Are you on your computer late at night? Do you watch TV right before it’s time to sleep? Are you scrolling through your phone while in bed? These are some of the worst things you can be doing if you have trouble sleeping.

Electronics emit a blue light that tricks your mind into thinking it’s daytime. This leads to your pineal gland producing less melatonin. So, how can you combat this? The easiest thing to do is limit your use of electronics.

Try to stay away from them for at least a couple of hours before bed. If this isn’t possible, try wearing glasses that block blue light.

Stay Away from Caffeine

Caffeine helps wake us up with our morning coffee, but if you enjoy caffeinated beverages throughout the day, it could be a major cause of your sleeping issues. One study discovered that having caffeine even six hours before bed could ruin your sleep quality.

If you crave a coffee or soda late in the day, try a decaffeinated option. You will still get the taste without the negative effects.

Try Not to Nap as Long

Sometimes we just need that short nap in the middle of the day, but sleeping too much in the daytime can end up hurting our chances of getting quality sleep at night. If you need a short power nap to tough out the remaining hours, try to limit it to under 30 minutes. If that doesn’t work, try to go without a nap entirely and see if you notice a difference.

Create Your Own Bedroom Sanctuary

Comfort and relaxation go hand and hand, so wherever you sleep, try to make it as comfortable and peaceful as possible. If you find you sleep better when it’s cold, set your bedroom temperature to be a little chillier, and do the opposite if you prefer to feel a bit toasty.

You should also make sure to keep your room dark and prevent as much noise as possible. It might be worthwhile to look into blackout curtains if you notice a lot of bright lights outside your bedroom window at night.

Ultimately, make your bedroom into a sanctuary away from whatever causes you stress and anxiety.

Ready for a Night of Sweet Dreams with Melatonin Gummy Bears?

Even if it seems like you’ve tried everything, there’s always another change you can make in your life that might be the missing puzzle piece to a good night’s sleep. For you, that piece could be goodnight gummy bears. These melatonin supplements can relax your mind and give you the rest you deserve.