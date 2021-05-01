Top 10 Ways to Kick Anxiety and Doubt Once and For All

I used to say I was just an anxious person and always would be. “It’s just part of my DNA. It’s just who I am.” This statement was made from a place of limited awareness. I did not yet know what opportunity was available to shift this once and for all. I was in therapy on and off my whole life, read a bunch of self-help books, educated myself on the outside-of-the-box options, tried medication, and was still managing my anxiety on a day-to-day basis.

Enter The Akashic Records. I started with The Akashic Records for physical healing (when recovering from sepsis) but I received so much more. The Akashic Records eliminate doubt and anxiety by:

1. Tuning your entire field to the highest frequency, where dis-ease cannot exist.

2. Allowing you to deeply understand the purpose this anxiety and doubt is serving on your path.

3. Receiving guidance and direction from your Higher Self, the divinely intelligent, all-knowing, unwavering version of you

4. Clearing and healing the need for these symptoms in your life

5. Filling you with the highest form of unconditional love

6. Being available to you 24/7 so you can access resources from within your own Being — how empowering!

7. Offering specific and unique protocols for how you are meant to manage doubt and anxiety as they arise

8. Providing distinct clarity for those answers you’ve been so eager to find

9. Connecting with guides that are eager to cultivate a relationship and support you through whatever is coming up in your human

10. Shall I go on? The list is endless. Any other modality you use in the Records, like Reiki, tapping, breathwork, etc. amplifies results like they’re on steroids!

If you’re someone who has read a million self-help books, gone to therapy for years, journaled your ass off, and distracted the crap out of yourself, I highly encourage you to explore The Akashic Records.