Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top 10 Influential Women in 2021

There is no doubt that society is powered by modern women. Continuing the advocacy of gender equality, women remain to prove to have the power, wit, skills, and strength to empower other women, men, and everyone in between.  Even the ongoing pandemic crisis cannot stop great women in doing and achieving great things.  Women will […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is no doubt that society is powered by modern women. Continuing the advocacy of gender equality, women remain to prove to have the power, wit, skills, and strength to empower other women, men, and everyone in between. 

Even the ongoing pandemic crisis cannot stop great women in doing and achieving great things.  Women will forever be the backbone of our world!

To celebrate Women’s History Month, here are 10 influential and successful women who are worth celebrating:

Amy Upchurch; Founder & CEO of Pink Stork. Amy is a mom of 5 dedicated to building a positive community of women around the globe. She created a woman-owned brand based in Florida that specializes in organic and natural products for women’s overall wellness, beauty, and fashion. 

Website: www.pinkstork.com

Facebook: facebook.com/pinkstorkbyamysuzanne

Instagram:@pinkstork, @amy.suzanee__

Shantelle Bisson; Author & Lessons Learned Coach. An author, coach, CEO, mom of 3 grown women and wife to celebrity, Yannick Bisson. Shantelle recently finished her second book and is CEO of Santilly’s Place, a marina in Canada.

Website: www.shantellebisson.com

Facebook:facebook.com/shantellebissonofficial

Instagram:https: @shantellebisson

Sarah Bowmar; CEO of Bowmar Nutrition. Sarah is a certified fitness nutrition specialist, certified personal trainer, prenatal and postpartum certified trainer. She has both an undergraduate degree and MBA in Marketing from Ball State University and is the author of the Amazon bestseller, “Zero to a Million Without Showing Your Butthole”. She has now 1.2M followers on Instagram  reaching international audiences appealing to health enthusiasts around the world.

Website: www.bowmarnutrition.com

Facebook: facebook.com/bowmarnutrition

Instagram: @bowmar_nutrition and @sarah_bowmar

Stephanie Heath; THE Manifest Queen and CEO of Soul Work & Six Figures. Stephanie is a Job Search & Career Coach that helps women around the globe secure soul-aligned, six-figure, corporate positions. She teaches them how to tap into their corporate WORTH, interview powerfully and negotiate high six-figure salaries.

Website: www.soulworkandselfies.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SoulWorkandSixFigures

Instagram:@careercoachsteph

Adriana Gentile; CEO /& Founder at Good Vibes Fitness INC.  Adriana is a personal trainer and success coach who helps her audience achieve balance in physical well-being, and nutrition and find ways to create residual income in life. Her education is focused on sports nutrition, pre and postnatal fitness, and TRX suspension.

Check her out at : https://msha.ke/g1bikini/

Instagram: @g1bikini

Celina Nogueras; Host, Purpose Driven Latina Entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur, Celina is engrossed in creating a network of million-dollar Latina women business founders for growth and development stages to share knowledge with other women and encourage them towards gaining their own wealth and independence.  

Website: www.muuaaa.design, www.Jefasyjevas.com

Facebook: facebook.com/celina.noguerascuevas

Instagram: @celinanogueras

Kaylee McLaughlin; CEO & Founder at Kaylee’s Culture. Driven to provide easier ways for kids to stay healthy by giving enjoyable and genuine nutritious drink that’s loaded with a healthy dose of cultured probiotics, Kaylee created beverage company, Kaylee’s Culture. 

Website: www.kayleesculture.com

Facebook: facebook.com/public/Kaylee-Mclaughlin

Instagram: @kayleemclaughlinn @kayleesculture

Ariane Daguin; founder, owner and CEO of D’Artagnan. 

Ariane runs a food empire! She focuses on growing as a gourmet food purveyor by providing humanely-raised meats. She was the originator and first to implement “farm-to-table” philosophy.

Website: www.dartagnan.com

Facebook:  facebook.com/dartagnanfoods

Instagram: @dartagnanfoods

Sims McCormick; Co-Founder of Real Oyster Cult. Founding the brand with her husband, Sims has created a company based upon love and oysters. Bringing fresh seafood options to families around the country, Real Oystercult has become a cult-favorite and the go-to for innovative dining while at-home during Covid.

Website: www.realoystercult.com

Facebook: facebook.com/realoystercult

Instagram: @RealOysterCult

Gabby Ortega, CEO and Founder of OM Therapy Coaching Gabby Ortega is a trauma survivor, trained psychologist, researcher, Conscious Business and Leadership Coach. She is the owner and founder of OM Therapy Coaching: an ethical, seven-figure holistic healing, soulful business, and conscious leadership community that helps women from all backgrounds learn how to master their inner world, discover their true power, and step into their purpose of helping others by creating businesses that allow them to share their gifts with the world. 

Website: https://www.omtherapycoaching.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OMTherapyCoachingInstagram: @om_therapy_coaching

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is the CEO and Founder of Publicity for Good (PFG) and Good Side News. Former Miss Ohio International, she leads the firm with a mission to partner with companies who are committed to making the world a better place. Heather has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Entrepreneur, iHeart Media, Business Insider, MSN, Forbes and Inside Edition for her life of living and working full time from an Airstream travel trailer with her fiance Austin.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “When women and multicultural entrepreneurs succeed economically and participate professionally to their fullest abilities, we all benefit” with Edith Dorsen and Tyler Gallagher

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Muffett McGraw video still
    Community//

    Connecting Women Leaders to Accelerate Positive Change

    by Pat Mitchell
    Community//

    Series — Episode 5 HOW TO GROW AS AN ENTREPRENEUR WITH HEATHER YOUNG -BY FATIMA WILLIAMS

    by Fatima Williams

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.