Top 10 Influential Women in 2021

There is no doubt that society is powered by modern women. Continuing the advocacy of gender equality, women remain to prove to have the power, wit, skills, and strength to empower other women, men, and everyone in between.

Even the ongoing pandemic crisis cannot stop great women in doing and achieving great things. Women will forever be the backbone of our world!

To celebrate Women’s History Month, here are 10 influential and successful women who are worth celebrating:

Amy Upchurch; Founder & CEO of Pink Stork. Amy is a mom of 5 dedicated to building a positive community of women around the globe. She created a woman-owned brand based in Florida that specializes in organic and natural products for women’s overall wellness, beauty, and fashion.

Shantelle Bisson; Author & Lessons Learned Coach. An author, coach, CEO, mom of 3 grown women and wife to celebrity, Yannick Bisson. Shantelle recently finished her second book and is CEO of Santilly’s Place, a marina in Canada.

Sarah Bowmar; CEO of Bowmar Nutrition. Sarah is a certified fitness nutrition specialist, certified personal trainer, prenatal and postpartum certified trainer. She has both an undergraduate degree and MBA in Marketing from Ball State University and is the author of the Amazon bestseller, “Zero to a Million Without Showing Your Butthole”. She has now 1.2M followers on Instagram reaching international audiences appealing to health enthusiasts around the world.

Stephanie Heath; THE Manifest Queen and CEO of Soul Work & Six Figures. Stephanie is a Job Search & Career Coach that helps women around the globe secure soul-aligned, six-figure, corporate positions. She teaches them how to tap into their corporate WORTH, interview powerfully and negotiate high six-figure salaries.

Adriana Gentile; CEO /& Founder at Good Vibes Fitness INC. Adriana is a personal trainer and success coach who helps her audience achieve balance in physical well-being, and nutrition and find ways to create residual income in life. Her education is focused on sports nutrition, pre and postnatal fitness, and TRX suspension.

Celina Nogueras; Host, Purpose Driven Latina Entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur, Celina is engrossed in creating a network of million-dollar Latina women business founders for growth and development stages to share knowledge with other women and encourage them towards gaining their own wealth and independence.

Kaylee McLaughlin; CEO & Founder at Kaylee’s Culture. Driven to provide easier ways for kids to stay healthy by giving enjoyable and genuine nutritious drink that’s loaded with a healthy dose of cultured probiotics, Kaylee created beverage company, Kaylee’s Culture.

Ariane Daguin; founder, owner and CEO of D’Artagnan.

Ariane runs a food empire! She focuses on growing as a gourmet food purveyor by providing humanely-raised meats. She was the originator and first to implement “farm-to-table” philosophy.

Sims McCormick; Co-Founder of Real Oyster Cult. Founding the brand with her husband, Sims has created a company based upon love and oysters. Bringing fresh seafood options to families around the country, Real Oystercult has become a cult-favorite and the go-to for innovative dining while at-home during Covid.

Gabby Ortega, CEO and Founder of OM Therapy Coaching Gabby Ortega is a trauma survivor, trained psychologist, researcher, Conscious Business and Leadership Coach. She is the owner and founder of OM Therapy Coaching: an ethical, seven-figure holistic healing, soulful business, and conscious leadership community that helps women from all backgrounds learn how to master their inner world, discover their true power, and step into their purpose of helping others by creating businesses that allow them to share their gifts with the world.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OMTherapyCoachingInstagram: @om_therapy_coaching