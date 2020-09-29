Top 10 Business Ideas For Introverts

Being an introvert is a quality. There are many fruitful ideas for starting a business that is perfect for introverts. These businesses will be low in cost but give you enough earning for a living.

Introverts are incredibly powerful in their way. They are creative intellectuals with very solid opinions and have strong imagination which helps them to achieve great success.

Despite what the media say that they are often stereotyped as shy or withdrawn from social society, introverts are great business leaders and entrepreneurs. Some many famous businessmen and entrepreneurs are introverts in real life, for example, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett.

1. Be a writer

Writers need to sit alone and give a lot of time on research on given topics through computers to collect data and then do writing on the gathered data. This is the reason Introverts can be perfect freelance writers. For people who love to socialize, this sounds very boring and dull. But for quiet people, it’s a great way to earn good money without investing any money.

Writing is a wide domain. You can write on many topics and also there are many types of writings. You can do technical, resume, academic, content, commercial copywriter, niche, and article writing. Or you can start your blogs, magazines, or journal and can do critics also. let me tell you something exciting here! If you are a very keen writer then go for publishing your book on the platform of Amazon.

Now if your interested in getting freelance writing work then from where you can get it. Two of the top websites for getting freelance writing opportunities are fiver and Upwork.

Always remember! The better the experience, the better the portfolio, and finally higher chance of getting freelance work.

2. Editor/Proofreader

The editor or proofreader is almost from the same field as writing. Editors are also keen on spending most of the day alone in peace, far away in a room or a quiet coffee shop with their laptops to provide their perfect results. The difference between writing and editor is that you don’t write from scratch, you just correct the mistakes. The editor just needs to proofread and correct the mistakes in the already written articles and blogs. This correction can be grammatical, spelling, sentence structure, and plagiarism check.

Same as writing you can find related work from freelance websites like Fiver, Toptal, and Simply Hired.

3. Digital and graphics services

This business idea is perfect for innovative persons. As the demand of the digital business is rising day by day, the demand for designers, programmers, and technology experts is also increasing.

This is a simple business to start. Aside from purchasing certain licenses such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, the startup costs for this startup were minimal.

4. Developers and programmers

Meticulous people with an eye for detail make great programmers. The combination of patience and focus of introverts makes these services ideal for them. There is a great demand for programmers, but not many people have such training. In addition, it is a job that can be done from home.

And it gets better. There is a wide source of free online resources like Code Academy and Udemy where you can learn on your own.

Mei enrolled in the General Assembly Bootcamp intensive class to learn how to be a frontend programmer (the part of web pages that you can see that has fonts, buttons, and menus). This needs familiarity and excellent skills in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

On the contrary, backend programmers work with servers, that is, everything that we do not see on web pages. If that’s what catches your attention, you should know the Java, Scala, and Python languages.

5. Online clothing fashion

Are you crazy about fashion or have too many clothes which you are not wearing? Instead of messing your closets with many apparels, you can earn from them by clothes online. There are numerous online websites for example The RealReal, ThredUp, and Tradesy. They all work as the platform for the online of clothes.

Before starting this business, that it belongs to a glamour world so first have thorough research and suggest a creative name for your clothing store. You should use beautiful and attractive images with vibrant descriptions of your items inside your website. And when you have become used to it, then it’s easy for you to begin for customers.

6. Instagram Consultant

Gears required: internet and a smartphone with a good digital camera

Social media does not necessarily have to be “social”. Almost all of the companies and business tycoons have already abandoned the use of traditional marketing and come on social media marketing. One of the platforms for social Media Marketing is Instagram. It promotes the products and services of a business.

Still, many firms don't know that how they can take fruitful results from Instagram, that is why they are searching to hire experts who can help them to create a strategy of marketing on Instagram or Snapchat. This is where an expert can offer their services.

An Instagram consultant is the perfect business for you if you have an interest in this platform and also have marketing knowledge that is implemented on Instagram. You can earn by charging per hour for your services.

7. Music teacher

Gears required: internet, instrument, and sheet music

Have you get attached to something you love? Have you spent years, maybe decades, improving your skills with a musical instrument? Dare to earn money with it!

As an introvert, use your knowledge to help others and build ultra-trusting relationships with your students. If you create specific programs, then they can assist all of your students in achieving their potential.

The expenses of your startup will be gasoline or passage to go from one student’s house to another or you can simply teach from home.

8. Life and business coach

Introverts are very good at listening to people. These people have a tendency to be quieter. They think before they speak to analyze and make important decisions. They have the ability to internalize events which makes them great business and life consultants.

Many coaches work on the phone or via the web with their clients, which limits exposure to other people.

9. Professional advisor

Instead of working in groups and gathering, introverts mostly have a preference to develop deep relationships on a private level. In general, being able to offer thoughtful advice through planning and research makes an introvert an excellent professional counselor.

They can help students explore educational options, review their admissions essays, and helps them narrow down their options to make the final decision.

If you know how to do research and you can discern the strengths of the students, you will be able to guide them successfully towards their future while earning money.

A quick way to find clients is by entering the databases of the universities in your city. Everything can start with a simple email. Schedule the first meeting to meet the Director of a high school and present your services to build your credibility and the good relationship that you will develop with your parents.

10. Online Tutor

Beginning with a personal online tutoring center is a perfect way to discover your intellect and by this, you can provide help to others.

It’s a simple business anybody can work on it. You just need to refine your academic skills and qualities to become a scholar. Then use these academic skills to demonstrate to your students. You can communicate and connect with your clients by phone, Skype, or email, so for introverts, this is a great business option.