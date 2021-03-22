Top 10 Books That Will Take You From Surviving To Thriving in 2021

It’s been rumored that Elon Musk used to read 10 hours a day.

If that’s the case, I think it’s safe to say it paid off.

And though we might not all have aspirations to create colonies on Mars, it cannot be overlooked that reading is integral to success.

Yet, despite a deep desire by many to enhance their literary consumption, selecting the right reading material can often be a painful process.

After a deep dive into which books turn the goods to greats, we’ve compiled a list of hard hitters.

Take a look at our favorite books certain to take you from surviving to THRIVING!

The Four Agreements: Ancient Wisdom in a New Age World

Don Miguel Ruiz

Don Miguel Ruiz is a world-renowned teacher and best-selling author born and raised in rural Mexico. Some argue that his book, The Four Agreements, is the most impressive book of the 20th century, as it advocates for personal freedom from ingrained beliefs causing limitations within ourselves. Deepak Chopra calls Ruiz’s bestseller the “roadmap to enlightenment and freedom.” Since its publication in 1997 the book has grown so popular, it’s been translated into 46 languages worldwide.

Ruiz’s intention with The Four Agreements was to reveal the source of negative and limiting beliefs that are the thieves of life’s simple joys. This profound book is the code to unlocking transformation, freedom, truth, and happiness. As Don Miguel Ruiz says, “The Four Agreements help us to recover our “authentic self” and it’s the greatest gift that we can give ourselves.”

If Not You, Then Who?: A Paradigm of Possibilities for Entrepreneurs in Recovery

Jesse Harless

Jesse Harless doesn’t hold back in his new book If Not You, Then Who?, sharing the story behind his battle with addiction. His journey, which began when he found himself standing in front of a judge as an opioid addict facing narcotics possession charges at the age of twenty -two, taught him the importance of not just sobriety, but of finding recovery.

Today, Jesse’s mission is to change the addiction and mental health recovery world one conversation at a time through Entrepreneurs in Recovery. As a leader in his space, Jesse facilitates highly experiential online and in-person training that helps individuals and organizations deepen connections, harness their strengths, elevate purpose, and establish safety.

Your life matters. Your story matters. You matter. It’s possible to have the life you’ve always dreamt of regardless of your past. Turn a chapter in your own life with Jesse’s recovery toolkit featured in If Not You, Then Who?

The Untethered Soul: Your Guide to Inner Freedom

Michael A. Singer

New York Times bestselling author, Michael A. Singer, had a unique journey to inner peace after experiencing an inner awakening in the ’70s. His spiritual experience led him into isolation where he solely practiced yoga and meditation. With a unique background as a notable figure in the medical software industry and the founder of Temple of the Universe, a yoga and meditation center focused on healing, Michael shares an awakened perspective through his words.

In Michael’s quest to free people from limitations and disrupt their personal boundaries, he wrote his #1 New York Times bestseller The Untethered Soul. This book allows readers to discover inner peace by freeing themselves from habitual thoughts, patterns, and unhealthy emotions that limit clarity and consciousness. Being a force in the meditation and mindfulness space makes Michael an excellent teacher for those in search of authentic freedom within.

Rediscover your inner energy with the bestseller everyone is talking about!

The Golden Key: Modern Alchemy To Unlock Infinite Abundance

Brandon Beachum

For those looking to attract more abundance into their lives in 2021, Brandon Beachum has created the #1 guide for just that. The Golden Key shares that a life of abundance is not only your birthright, but also incredibly attainable by incorporating 8 key perspectives into your life. Whether you’re searching for an abundance of money, health, relationships, time, or peace, this guide shares that nothing is outside of your grasp! In the true spirit of abundance, Brandon is gifting the book. Use Code THRIVING at goldenkey.gift to redeem your free copy.

Having spent the past 25 years on a journey of personal evolution, Brandon brings to the pages of his book his rich life experience. His podcast, The Positive Head Podcast, is rated Top-5 in Spirituality on Apple and boasting over 15 million downloads. Readers and listeners alike uncover how to turn their lives into a Golden Experience.

A must-read for those looking to thrive in 2021 and beyond!

Atomic Habits: Change Your Habits and Change Your Life!

James Clear

James Clear’s toolkit on habit formation and behaviors landed him a spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Atomic Habits gives you the keys to breaking bad habits in its easy-to-understand guide. As noted by James, breaking bad habits and forming good ones each day will take you 1% closer to achieving your goals. With James’ strategies based on psychology and biology studies, you’ll be able to design your own unique environment to ensure ongoing success.

It’s important to remember that when you’re struggling with your goals and lack of motivation, the problem isn’t you! By changing your system and creating a plan, you can redefine your daily life and good habits will become second nature. The proven framework in James’ book Atomic Habits is sure to take you from surviving to thriving in no time!

The Action Plan: Attract Your Dreams and Make Them a Reality

Natasha Grano

Motivational speaker and best-selling author Natasha Grano is here to help you maximize success in your life! Natasha’s book, The Action Plan, draws from her personal experiences of depression, anxiety, divorce, and illness as she creates actionable steps to eliminate self-sabotage, suffering, and anxiety-driven coping mechanisms. Her master plan provides the tools for success, health, and happiness as a shortcut to a fulfilling life.

As a successful global influencer and leader in the new generation, Natasha’s wisdom shaped her into an inspiring mentor to millions across the globe and her knowledge has gained over 100 million views. Her new book lays the groundwork for a success mindset by revealing the keys to networking, elevating yourself, and using the power of your subconscious mind to manifest all your desires. Natasha is on a mission to mentor, empower, and draw potential out of every person with the promise that enthusiasm, actionable steps, and heartfelt passion is key to thriving in life.

Read all the secrets to building a life of fulfillment in Natasha’s new book, The Action Plan.

Think Like a Monk: Insights into the Mind

Jay Shetty

Award-winning storyteller, Jay Shetty, expanded social norms when choosing to live as a monk for 3 years instead of pursuing a job his parents agreed upon. Following this experience, Jay’s mindfulness and approach to well-being were valued by his peers who were under tremendous stress at their high-level corporate jobs. Since reconnecting with his peers and gifting them with his wisdom, Jay has become one of the most influential people in the world, and was even featured in Forbes Magazine’s 30-under-30 list for his impact on the world of media!

Jay draws from his spiritual experience in India in his book Think Like a Monk. Designed to clear roadblocks and unlock potential, Jay’s book offers sound advice and exercises applicable to our daily lives. Imagine a life without stress, negative thoughts, all while improving relationships and discovering our personal best. By thinking like a monk you can change your life and feel confident about your passion and purpose!

Fictional Authenticity: The Modern Day Journey to Self Awareness

Alex Terranova, PCC

Tired of abiding by a narrative of your life that you didn’t write? Want real confidence, more success, the ability to be creative on demand, and to communicate powerfully and effectively? Alex Terranova’s new book Fictional Authenticity will support you to break down mental barriers, patterns, and habits so you can create a life and business you are passionate about.

As a self-proclaimed recovering asshole, Alex grew tired of a successful life that was coupled with feelings of emptiness and misery. By digging deep into his own story, he regained self-awareness and redirected his life by creating bulletproof steps to success. Since rewriting his narrative, Alex has worked with hundreds of people and companies to do the same through his personal and professional coaching services at DreamMason®️ Consulting.

Fictional Authenticity is a must-read if you’re ready to win and thrive on your own terms.

Mastering Adversity

Lance Essiho

Ready to sit in the driver’s seat of empowerment in the vehicle of your life? Lance Essihosis an author, top-ranking podcast host, and disruptive entrepreneur sharing with readers how to do exactly that in his upcoming book Mastering Adversity. From coping with the poor decisions he made that potentially led to ending his hockey career, his personal battle with alcohol and drugs for two decades, the tragic loss of his brother to suicide, followed by the great loss of his father to cancer only a year later, Lance realized what it was to hit rock bottom.

In the darkest of days, he made a promise to himself that he would create a new life, one that would make an impact and inspire the masses, leaving the world in a better place than he found it. Mastering Adversity delivers to readers this promise, navigating them through life’s greatest hardships while sharing the beauty that can be uncovered along the way.

Pre-order now to thrive through mastering adversity.

The Compound Effect:

By Darren Hardy

“Be the exception,” is a phrase Darren Hardy’s dad told him often growing up, and boy, did he listen! Darren is the publisher of Success Magazine, a world-renowned keynote speaker, and is a New York Times bestselling author. His book The Compound Effect is a highly rated guide to living an extraordinary life and being financially sound. Darren avoids the fluff and provides a full-proof operating system to shape your destiny.

Darren’s approach is simple, yet effective. Make small adjustments to your daily life so you can break the mold and implement lasting changes in your personal and professional life. Experts in the financial field call The Compound Effect the “bible” of the self-improvement space consisting of a plethora of original ideas and principles. Darren’s guidance will allow you to thrive personally and financially by achieving levels of success you never thought were possible!

If we find you reading these books late into the night under the covers with the benefit of a flashlight, all we can offer is an “I told you so,” and perhaps some fresh batteries.

Enjoy!