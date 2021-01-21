Top 10 Books on Yoga and Meditation According to Yoga and Meditation Teachers

Perhaps you are having a tough time de-stressing after work, or perhaps you feel scattered, confused, overwhelmed by all the big changes all around the globe. Yoga and meditation can help you heal and rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit! These top 10 books on yoga and meditation are natural medicine.

1. Light on Yoga by B.K.S. Iyengar

This is a classic book of the philosophy and practice of yoga written in 1966, and is arguably the best book of health and yoga. Known for its clear and detailed instructions to postures along with precautions and benefits of each one, this book is full of detailed illustrations depicting hundreds of yoga postures and breathing exercises. It is written in three parts: the first discussing the history of yoga and providing an introduction of the philosophy, the second containing instructions to yogic postures, the third incorporating pranayama among other yogic breathing practices. It has been translated into 16 languages worldwide and truly lives up to its subtitle: The Bible of Modern Yoga.



#2. Yoga: The Spirit and Practice of Moving Through Stillness by Erich Schiffmann

Using simple instructions and illustrations, world-renowned yoga expert Erich Schiffmann leads you on a path of self-discovery, and pursuit of inner peace through Hatha Yoga. It elaborates beautifully on how yoga slows ageing, increases strength, and tones the body while also acting as a guide to self-realization. helps a person rediscover the beauty in life.

#3. Yoga Body and Mind Handbook: Easy Poses, Guided Meditations, Perfect Peace Wherever You Are by Jasmine Tarkeshi

If you are an absolute beginner at yoga and meditation, this book is for you. This guide is filled with positivity and encouragement with simple instructions to key yoga poses, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation. It contains easy-to-follow routines for all levels and for people of all walks of life. So if you only ever realize that your ten-minute bus ride is the only alone time you can get for the day, worry not. This book is a quick read that shows you how you can pursue yoga and mindfulness at any place and time.

4. Yoga: A Manual for Life by Naomi Annand

This book focuses on spiritual yoga and mindful meditation and is an enlightening guide to a better life. Naomi Annand writes from personal experience, having healed from a serious injury through yogic practice. This is a truly inspiring yoga and meditation book that covers mental health issues, including anxiety and insomnia.

5. Wisdom of Insecurity by Alan Watts

Alan Watts is a world-famous writer with over 25 books published during his lifetime about philosophy and religion. In this book, he explores the theory of yoga, and talks in great depth about spirituality and the psychology behind meditation.

This book is a treasure chest of knowledge, from in-depth theory about the effects of Hatha yoga on the human body to detailed, colour-coded three-dimensional illustrations. The scientific approach that this book takes is thorough and has quality content to quench the thirst for knowledge.

#7. The Yoga Bible by Christina Brown

This book is a vividly illustrated step-by-step guide to yoga, covering the basics to help beginners and advanced routines encouraging intermediate practitioners. It contains counselling on breathing techniques. It guides you to balance mental and physical health through fluid sequences and high-quality photographs.

#8. Yoga for Beginners: 60 Basic Yoga Poses for Flexibility, Stress Relief, and Inner Peace by Susan Neal

Susan Neal, a certified yoga instructor and a nurse, writes this book as a guide for beginners as well as those at intermediate levels. Her gentle, encouraging writing and her detailed explanations help you to make better lifestyle choices such as proper eating to attain and maintain a healthy weight. Her personal anecdotes and full-page illustrations make this an easy and relaxing read.

#9. Fierce Medicine by Ana T. Forrest

The writer of this book and the founder of Forrest Yoga, Ana T. Forrest, incorporates the theory and physical practice of yoga along with Eastern wisdom and Native American ceremony into this book. She talks about how yoga and meditation can help resolve addictive behaviours, eating disorders, chronic pain and injury, and helps us reconnect with our bodies and live in harmony with our spirit.

#10. Do Your Om Thing by Rebecca Pacheco

This book, with Rebecca Pacheco’s warm personal anecdotes and prose that never fails to bring a smile, is a real comfort read. It talks about yogic philosophy and emphasizes how yoga is not a performance, but a practice, a way to develop positivity and valuable qualities in one’s life, and highlights that yoga is not only a physical transformation but a spiritual liberation.

