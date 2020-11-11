Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Too, strong? My shame story.

This is my story of being a young girl searching for someone strong like me to look up to…and why young women should be more thankful than ever for Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Shame. This dirty word didn’t mean much to me until a few months ago when I had a breakthrough in therapy. There’s a reason I hadn’t given shame much thought until recently. Because I numbed myself to the real feelings of shame that have hurt me over the years. I don’t recall how the shame started but the feeling is quite distinct. 

I felt (feel) like something was (is) wrong with me.

Once I awakened to this feeling I’ve been like the character Carrie Mathison in Homeland on some sort of connecting the dots investigation. Sadly, the threads of shame connect as far back as I can remember and have been triggered as recently as this year. 

Specifically, I have always been ashamed of my strong body and my strong voice.

prequel to the social dilemma

I don’t recall many images of strong women to look up to when I was a young girl. What I can remember is being a young girl who was solid with muscle. Strong from hours of swimming, track and field, dance class or whatever other sport I was galavanting in at the moment. But inside I was so embarrassed of my strength. As a teenager, an employee at a store I was shopping at one time said, “You’re so strong, are you a gymnast?” And for some odd reason that comment upset me. Why?!

  • I felt like I wasn’t the feminine ideal.
  • I felt like I was too strong.
  • I felt like I would never look like the tall blonde waifs who were the standard of beauty in teen magazines during my formative years (1980s-1990s). 

These negative thought patterns were reinforced by a silly childhood nickname that was probably considered sporty at the time but contributed to my feelings of self-loathing. I didn’t need social media images to feel badly about myself.

Then there’s my communication style—outgoing, direct, effervescent (ok, maybe that last one is more self-diagnosed). These characteristics contradicted the women I saw portrayed in media who were more quiet and demure. Where were the women like me? Strong, outspoken and competitive. Where were the Kamala Harris’?

I couldn’t find women to look up to that were just like me, so I drew a conclusion that there was something wrong with me. I built walls. I protected myself from pain—but trust me, that pain gets re-triggered. You see, I still have that same strong body and strong voice. A strong body that I should love because I work hard to nourish it and sculpt it. A strong voice that says the things others are afraid to say. But the thing about numbing out pain is you also numb the joy. 

Sure, I’m proud of my myself—but therapy helped me identify a void where self-love should be flourishing. 

This self-awareness has been humbling.

I now question my motives behind selfies I post on social media. Is this me loving myself? Or is this my ego needing external validation that I should love myself?

I look at my seven year old daughter with the same strong physique and natural leadership qualities and I think she is absolutely perfect. I love that she confidently walks around the house telling everyone what to do (actually we both do). And I never want her to feel ashamed of the way she looks or behaves. I want to protect her from that for as long as I can. But I know I can’t protect her forever. Documentaries like The Social Dilemma on Netflix reinforce that young women are being exposed to unrealistic standards of beauty younger and younger and that scares me. If I could develop these feelings back in the ‘80s imagine what today’s youth is up against?! To be honest, women my age are struggling with unrealistic standards, as well. I kept waiting for that documentary to touch on the mid-life age bracket in their charts and graphs, but sadly we were left out.

But young girls and women alike have hope. We see a strong woman stepping into the second most powerful position for our nation. A woman who doesn’t neatly fit into one box and isn’t afraid to say so. I originally put my #shameshare story in writing on my blog so I could officially close this chapter in my life. I’m ready for change. I’m ready for new beginnings. And more than anything, I believe we are all entitled to self-love. 

In what ways have you reflected on your own self-image? Are you experiencing any changes in your perspective?

    Kristina Jancar

    Kristina Jancar, Associate Manager of Business Systems, M.B.A. at Fortune 100 Insurance Company, and owner of thismama.blog

    Kristina is a leader at a Fortune 100 company, mother of two healthy children, wife and active community member. She has the “perfect on paper” life but asked herself, now what? The recent global pandemic has created space for her to slow down and self-reflect to better understand who she really is and what she really wants... she is an expert storyteller, connector and collaboration agent. She has the desire to take the road less traveled by sharing her personal truths related to wellbeing of the mind, body and soul.

    She launched her personal blog, thismama.blog in May 2020 to leverage the power of community and connection to inspire, empower and encourage likeminded individuals during this time of disconnection. Her weekly blog features personal stories from her life and how she copes with changes in lifestyle as a result of the pandemic.

    Prior to her current position, she has held other leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial firms alike. Her background spans the fields of consumer finance, marketing and communications, business systems, application development and automation. She is a lifelong learner, with formal education from Allegheny College with a degree in Managerial Economics and a Master’s of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. She is pursuing a 200 hour registered yoga teacher certification in 2021. She enjoys time with family, being active, reading, writing and cooking.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    pikepicture/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    It Wasn’t an Overnight Love Story, But I Learned How to Love Myself

    by Emily Madill
    Community//

    Heartbreak: Do Men Hurt as Much as Women?

    by Mary Lamia, Ph.D.
    Community//

    The Beast of Anxiety and Panic

    by Emily Larson Perrin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.