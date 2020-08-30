TommyHill Shares Advice On How To Achieve Success As A Creative And Avoid Stress And Burnout

TommyHill is a recording artist, singer, and songwriter. He creates music “for broken people”, helping them understand and heal their pain through his lyrics.

In this article, TommyHill gives his take on beating stress, achieving success, and reducing burnout.

Inner Retreat

One of the pitfalls of leading a creative life is you can’t get away from your thoughts. You are always consciously putting ideas together and creating your next masterpiece mentally. It is an exciting life, but it can get a little overwhelming

TommyHill is all too familiar with this feeling. In his process of songwriting and expressing his deepest feelings through the music, he sometimes gets lost in his own head.

TommyHill says the best way to deal with this is to withdraw from your immediate surroundings and all the things that cause imbalance. He takes some time away to examine his emotions privately and understand his reactions.

Dealing with Burnout

Many people can tell when they are under stress, but very few can correctly identify burnout until it is too late.when you are stressed, you will constantly feel tired, unmotivated and slow. However, burnout happens when your whole system comes crashing down and you can hardly get out of bed.

Many times, constantly ignoring stress indicators is what leads to the complete breakdown that is termed burnout.

Dealing with burnout is a lot harder than managing stress as it directly occurs. TommyHill’s remedy for burnout is the passion he feels for his craft.

He explains that he does not regard what he does as a simple job.Instead, there is a deep connection between him and the work that he creates. It is this passion that keeps him coming back to it every time he gets knocked off.

It is impossible to feel this connection unless you are in love with what you do. They say do what you love and you will never work a day in your life. That

perspective is key in overcoming burnout as well.

Winning at life and work

The famous Dutch artist of the 19th century, Vincent Van Gogh, once said these words;

“If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.”

TommyHill lives by Van Gogh’s words. The greatest limitations we have are the ones we place on ourselves, so TommyHill’s key to achieving success is simply to do it.

TommyHill believes that anybody who wants to make it, both in life and in business, should first of all have an inexhaustible supply of self-belief and confidence. Success does not happen alone. You will need to surround yourself with a community that is invested and committed to your growth.

However, before anybody else can take a bet on you, you need to believe in yourself

Know that you are capable of everything you want to achieve, then position yourself to do the work and attract opportunities to grow.