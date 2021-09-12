Tommy Rodriguez: “Talks About How Unlocked Success Through Amazon Automation”

In recent years e-commerce has become more mainstream, especially with Covid-19. E-commerce has undoubtedly helped businesses take off and earn more while making life much easier for buyers.

On the other hand, drop Shippng has eased the lives of entrepreneurs and startups, more so those who lack space to store their inventory. This has, in turn, helped save on infrastructure costs such as renting a warehouse—not to mention Amazon automation and its impact on Amazon sellers.

Having realized the impact of Amazon automation, Tommy Rodriguez now helps other sellers grow their business through his company Automation Empire.

Thomas, commonly referred to as Tommy, is a successful entrepreneur and the owner and founder of Automation Empire. After being kicked out of home and growing up in the system, Tommy struggled to stay safe on the streets and make ends meet. He recalls working countless jobs, but nothing felt fulfilling. He felt like he was only working for the money and that there was no joy in the jobs he was doing.

Dedicated to finding a path that he truly loved, Tommy stumbled upon entrepreneurship back in 2012, and it was there he knew he had found his true calling. A few years down the line, he discovered dropshippng through eBay. Interested in this new venture, Tommy invested his time and worked hard to research and officially start dropshippng in 2014. He created a store and branched out to amazon which had higher traffic.

Tommy focused all his attention on selling on amazon doing the same business model which had ten times the amount of buyers. It is aimed at helping both customers and sellers to be more profitable. After 3 and a half years and eventually teaching dropshiping on Amazon, he eventually created a service called Amazon automation in mid-2017.

With a lot of competition in the market, driving sales and exemplary service go hand in hand. Tommy Rodriguez keps all of his team in-house in Columbia, ensuring he hires specialists who are experienced, qualified, and value customer satisfaction. Additionally, this helps them get a higher profit share for both themselves and their customers as there is no outsourcing.

According to recent data, Amazon.com registered over 2.7 billion visits, both mobile and desktop users, in June 2021. This is why, as an Amazon seller, building traffic is essential. Having worked in CPA marketing, Tommy is quite conversant in generating leads and reverse marketing. While traffic is important, the most important part is learning how to convert those leads into sales. Together with his team, they use their experience and skills to not only generate traffic but also generate sales.

“Experience is gained through trial and error,” says Tommy. He further adds, “There are no mistakes; just lessons learned.” Just like most businesses, Tommy has also encountered bumps along the road, but he moves on regardless. “As long as you have a goal and are passionate about what you do, giving up is never an option,” notes Tommy. Looking at the reviews from his previous clients, Tommy says he is motivated to go even harder and explore what he’s capable of even further. There is no better feeling than knowing your efforts had a positive impact on someone else’s business.

In addition, having a problem-solving mindset is a plus. For instance, Tommy has learned the value of approaching each challenge efficiently and developing realistic solutions. This helps you to keep moving forward and achieve growth in your business.

While the future is uncertain, a future in e-commerce is definitely one to look out for, especially since it has already started to take shape. Tommy Rodriguez saw the great future of e-commerce and invested. With his app Trod and Automation Empire, not only has he unlocked his success, but he is equally helping others unlock theirs by leveraging Amazon automation.