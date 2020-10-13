Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

To My Fellow Entrepreneurs

Photo by Vlada Karpovich This morning as I was going through my usual yoga, journal, reading — my ‘before technology’ routine, a really wonderful thought came to me. Mondays are have become my easy chill weekday. How did this happen? I designed it this way. We are living through so many redefining moments that are truly […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Vlada Karpovich

This morning as I was going through my usual yoga, journal, reading — my ‘before technology’ routine, a really wonderful thought came to me. Mondays are have become my easy chill weekday. How did this happen? I designed it this way.

We are living through so many redefining moments that are truly opportunities for all of us. Life is different, our work life is different, here is your opportunity to reimagine how you manage your time.

Through my years of working for others, Mondays were often dreaded days. It was the first day back to work after what was usually a fun or restful or both kind of weekend. Mondays came with a strong pot of coffee.

Today as a creative entrepreneur I get to choose how my Monday looks, and typically it looks unscheduled, fairly open for the unexpected, and not dreaded. I don’t allow appointments on Monday unless it is the ONLY option.

By making this choice, I find time for planning (meaning I don’t have to spend my Sunday thinking about ‘work’. I’ve become very selfish with my time and how it’s spent. Why let Monday steal from Sunday night?

If you’re reading this, my guess is you run your own business or you are weighing in on the idea of going out on your own. If you do own and operate a company, how can you gain more control over your days and what they look like. Have you considered ways you can reorganize your days of the week to make Monday almost as pleasant as Friday?

You have the choice of planning out what makes the most sense for your company and for you. If Mondays feel daunting before you even leave your house, perhaps a realignment of tasks and meetings is in order.

Of course, occasionally, there will be those meetings, or staffing issues. But for the most part, are you exercising control over your own time? Why not be the true boss of yourself and your time? Isn’t this why you chose to ride the wave of entrepreneurial life?

It’s possible you are still thinking like an employee, or that you are working to the expectations of others.

I invite you to email me to learn more about how I can help you manage your time and your work days so they seem less like work.

Email address: [email protected]

Susan Hilger, Founder Susan J Coaching

Founder of Susan J Coaching, an entrepreneur, artist and free spirit, specializing in creating confidence through authenticity, one on one as well as team calls.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Sports Stars Making a Social Impact: Olympic gold medalist Justin Gatlin helps to uplift people on the most dreaded day of the week

by Edward Sylvan
Community//

3 Simple Ways To Not Dread Mondays Anymore

by Kalila Bodden MD
7 Ways to Win Your Day
Community//

7 Ways to Win the Day

by Katrina Julia

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.