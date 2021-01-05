Contributor Log In/Sign Up
To a Kind and Moral New Year

My fervent hope is that we can now turn our attention to what our country desperately needs: a moral reset.

By

Over the past four years, I’ve watched with horror our institutions being destroyed, the press vilified, truth and science undermined, empathy eradicated, people of responsibility abdicating, and meanness rewarded.

I’ve longed for someone with the authority and moral stature to stand up and say, “No, this is not right,” and we heed.

While we continue to grapple with how imperiled we are and what got us here, my fervent hope is that we can now turn our attention to what our country desperately needs: a moral reset.

In my latest Advocate column I address our need, as we usher in the New Year, to find our moral leader, the moral leader for all of us who will deliver us to the land of reason, truth, kindness, and care.

With Love,

    Richie Jackson, Author

    Richie Jackson is the author of Gay Like Me, published by HarperCollins. He writes the monthly column “In Gay We Trust” for The Advocate. He is an award-winning Broadway, television and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime’s Nurse Jackie (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for “Best Comedy Series”) for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell.

    As an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, he endowed a fellowship program at his alma mater in 2015 to assist graduates in the transition from academia to a lifelong career in the arts called The Richie Jackson Artist Fellowship.

    He and his husband, Jordan Roth, were honored with The Trevor Project’s 2016 Trevor Hero Award. They live in New York City with their two sons.

