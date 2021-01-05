To a Kind and Moral New Year

Over the past four years, I’ve watched with horror our institutions being destroyed, the press vilified, truth and science undermined, empathy eradicated, people of responsibility abdicating, and meanness rewarded.

I’ve longed for someone with the authority and moral stature to stand up and say, “No, this is not right,” and we heed.

While we continue to grapple with how imperiled we are and what got us here, my fervent hope is that we can now turn our attention to what our country desperately needs: a moral reset.

In my latest Advocate column I address our need, as we usher in the New Year, to find our moral leader, the moral leader for all of us who will deliver us to the land of reason, truth, kindness, and care.

