Tips to Support Your Community

A close-knit community includes healthy interpersonal relationships. As a community, one must take other people into consideration when providing support and looking to make an impact within their community. A part of supporting one’s community is coming together for the improvement of the area. This can entail improving the socio-economic condition, neighborhood safety, resources, and more. Some people may not know how to support others in their community or where their contribution can make the greatest influence. However, there are many ways people can give back and improve their communities.

Sweep the Streets

One way to support the community is to get involved with improving the environmental conditions. This means doing things like picking up litter around the neighborhood and growing a community garden. Individuals can also do some landscaping to make their communities look clean. Other work can be done to tidy up outdoors such as picking up fallen branches and raking leaves. One can actually organize a community event to clean up the neighborhood so that more people can engage in pride for their community.

Donate to Local Food Banks

Food banks are always accepting donations of food as long as they are still good. People can support their community by donating to their local food bank or food pantry. No one is exempt from falling on hard times. Local food banks are there for people who may not be able to afford food at that time. It feels good to be able to provide resources for those who need a helping hand.

Shop Locally

People can shop at their local mom and pop shops to support their community. Instead of purchasing products from major retailers and corporations, people can invest their money back into the community by buying from their local stores. Necessities like bread and milk can be bought locally as well as other products one would normally get elsewhere.

Be Kind

A part of supporting one’s community is being a good neighbor. A person should always treat others how they would want to be treated. Kindness means acknowledging one’s neighbors when they see them, offering to help them out, and being considerate overall. Generous acts tend to go a long way and can return when the sentiment is needed most.

This article was originally published at https://drcolinknight.org/

    dr colin knight headshot

    Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

    Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

    Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

    Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

    Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

    In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

