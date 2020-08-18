TIPS TO LIVE LIFE SMARTLY DURING PANDEMIC

In this pandemic time, coming out with our near and dear ones safely is our responsibility and challenge too. Everyone is doing their best to leave no stone unturned. People are accepting or welcoming discrete alterations in their lifestyles. Till now we are unable to defeat this notorious virus as no vaccine is developed yet. But what we can do is we can do our bit to stop this outbreak. One such smart way is adopting healthy lifestyle, mentally and physically both.

Lockdown pop-up isolation and solitude in people and retain fear and anxiety due to mental illness. It affects how we think, feel and act. It’s some symptoms are:

Overconcern for loved ones.

Worry about financial situation or job

Insomnia

Anger

Overthinking

No human being is immune to lack of belief in self at some point or another. But one should be aware of that mental state and do anything to pick- you -up from grueling condition. There are various ways to do this:

Update knowledge regarding COVID-19 .

Take break from negative news.

Deep breathing, stretching meditation can the power booster.

Discuss problems with others.

Believe in yourself.

Be optimist.

Overcome self-doubt.

Express fearlessly.

Customise your life.

Live in the moment.

Macwin Pharmaceuticals believes that healthy body makes healthy mind. Both are very much interrelated. Healthy body ramp up innate immune system and make our body all set for any challenges. There are various ways to boost our immunity. Some suggestions from Macwin are as follows:

DIET: Try to consume balanced diet. Vitamins and minerals are the key nutrients to boost immune system. Zinc has shown evidence of reducing length of viral infections. A good way to get Zinc is by taking a daily multivitamin. Ditch the carbs and do not overindulge in junk food .

SLEEP: Take 8 hours of sleep everyday. It helps body strengthen its immune system, so get plenty of it.

EXERCISE: Regular exercise is must for everyone and a good work for older people is mandatory. Do something active for at least 20 minutes everyday, mix it up with stretching and yoga to help you stay fit and in shape. Sweat should come.

GETTING SUNLIGHT: The best way to get vitamin D is by going outside and getting sunlight.

ME TIME: Relive your passion or hobby. It will going to relax mind and make you feel lively. It offers priceless learning, give chance to hone skills and get better at it. Let your hobby come to the fore.

Although we all know these above information but in the thick of things we skip or lay it off. If we determine and serious towards it then everything will be hunky -dory and no disease will creep in. Keeping body fit is a need of the hour which keeps ‘n’ number of diseases at bay and can help to win this combat effortlessly.

Above all, if we will strictly follow social distancing, using masks, staying home and taking all preventive measures then only we can overcome this challenge.