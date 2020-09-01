Tips to Keep Your Child Safe Online

Children may be at a much higher risk of becoming victims of Internet crimes than most parents realize. While online computer exploration opens a world of possibilities for children, it can also open the door to dangerous sexual predators, cyberbullying, and sometimes even financial and legal consequences.

Some of the key risks facing children online today include:

Exposure to inappropriate material. Unsuitable material that is sexual, hateful, or violent in nature is frequently circulated online.

Physical molestation. According to a recent study by the Crimes Against Children Research Center, one in 25 youths received an online sexual solicitation where the solicitor tried to make offline contact. Providing personal information and arranging a face-to-face meeting can jeopardize the safety of the entire family.

Harassment. According to a Pew Research Center study on bullying, one in 3 teens between the ages of 12 and 17 have experienced online harassment. Online relationships can become more harassing, demeaning, and aggressive than personal ones.

Financial and legal consequences. Children can find themselves in situations where they have compromised a parent’s financial information or another person’s rights without knowing it.

Here are some tips on how to help keep your children safe in this hi-tech world: