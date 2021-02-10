Tips to be a Successful Entrepreneur

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Taking the path to entrepreneurship provides exciting opportunities, but there’s also no guarantee of success. You can reduce the risks that your venture will fail by adopting a few practices that successful entrepreneurs have already incorporated into their daily lives. Here are a few suggestions to get you started. Embody the “Go Get ‘Em” Attitude […]

Taking the path to entrepreneurship provides exciting opportunities, but there’s also no guarantee of success. You can reduce the risks that your venture will fail by adopting a few practices that successful entrepreneurs have already incorporated into their daily lives. Here are a few suggestions to get you started.

Embody the “Go Get ‘Em” Attitude

Each day, you should be prepared to dig in and work your hardest towards achieving success as an entrepreneur, regardless of any setbacks or emotional upheavals you experience. This is also called being gritty because it involves dedicating yourself to the hard work and perseverance that success requires. If you’re not entirely dedicated to your mission, you can’t be surprised when you fail.

Never Stop Challenging Yourself

When you developed your business plan, you set a long-term goal for yourself, but that’s not the only objective that should motivate you. Additionally, you should be setting daily and monthly goals for yourself. Each new goal should be just outside your comfort zone, yet it should also be attainable. As you accomplish a goal, reward yourself and move on to your next objective.

Take Smart Risks

As an entrepreneur, you don’t have the luxury of playing it safe. Failing to take risks will keep you from succeeding, so use your fear of failure to prompt your courage to take a leap of faith here and there. This doesn’t mean taking foolish risks. Each move should be researched to understand your risks ahead of time thoroughly and, if you determine the risk is worth the potential reward, go for it.

Reinforce Your Self-Confidence

Left unchecked, the mind can run rampant with negative thoughts, and those thoughts will influence how the events in your day play out. You’ll have better experiences and handle challenges more aptly when you reinforce positive thinking. As you catch yourself having a negative thought, change your thinking pattern to focus on positive thoughts. Instead of dwelling on your weaknesses, remind yourself of your talents and skills. This will help you build trust in yourself, which is essential in becoming a motivated leader.

As you network with other entrepreneurs, you’ll find more practices and beliefs to adopt. Eventually, taking advice from multiple sources will help you develop your approach. While there’s no one right way to achieve success, using tips from those who have achieved it will ultimately help you reach your goals.

    David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

    David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

    As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

    David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

    David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

