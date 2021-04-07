Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tips for Taking Control of Your Week

Let your week know who's the boss...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you’re anything like me, you are energized and ready to conquer the week on Monday mornings. But then the mid-week slump hits, and you need an extra push to finish out the week strong.

I have good news! Regardless of your situation, there are always small changes you can make to help you tackle your week.

Here are 10 tips for taking control of your week:

Plan Ahead: Before you leave work on Friday, reserve 15-30 minutes to do a quick overview of your upcoming week. Are there any important deadlines to meet? Do you have any meetings you need to prepare for? Write it down. When I realized my anxiety around meetings stemmed from a lack of preparation, everything changed for me. A little bit of preparation goes a long way, and you will feel more in control and ready to conquer anything that comes your way.

Check Your Mindset: Sometimes a change in mindset does the trick. When negative thoughts start to creep in, I immediately start thinking of things for which I’m grateful. There will be days when things don’t go your way or go as planned. Putting things in perspective and focusing on gratitude is a surefire way to stay positive, regardless of the circumstances.

Challenge Yourself: If you want to grow professionally, you want to be on the lookout for stretch opportunities. Today’s workplace is more demanding than ever, and it may not seem there is enough time to take on additional work, but there are small ways you can challenge yourself daily. You can ask your manager or coworker for constructive feedback or find more efficient ways to do your work.

Cultivate Your Relationships: There are times when I catch myself sending curt-sounding emails and only reaching out to people when I need something. I’m not saying you should go crazy with the emojis or smiley faces in your emails, but it is essential to remember the human side of business. Get to know your coworkers, remember birthdays, write a thank you card, reach out to one of your contacts on LinkedIn. Investing in workplace relationships is always a good move for your career.

Eat the Frog: Figuratively, not literally! You probably have a task you’ve been procrastinating, and it’s following you like a dark cloud. Believe me, I’ve been there! Eating the frog is when you focus on the task you’ve been avoiding first thing in the morning or whenever you start your work. The sooner you get it off your to-do list, the better you will feel.

Write it Down: Starting a journaling practice can be intimidating, but writing down your daily or weekly reflections can be one of the best things you can do for your career. It doesn’t have to be complicated—it can be as simple as writing down a few sentences or making a list of bullet points. Just as long as you reflect on your career and keep track of your accomplishments, strengths, and opportunities.

Avoid Multi-Tasking: As a reformed multi-tasker, I can tell you that focusing on one task at a time will boost your productivity. Studies show that multi-tasking does not work and can leave you feeling overwhelmed and stressed. You’ll start seeing a difference in how you work when you minimize distractions and only focus on one thing at a time.

Protect Your Time: Have you noticed here’s always a fire to put out? Always. It doesn’t matter if you plan and think you have everything under control, someone will always need something from you. Saying no to people is uncomfortable and sometimes downright impossible, but setting healthy boundaries will keep you in control of your time.

Go Easy on Yourself: Remember, you are doing your best. There may be days when you’re not, and that’s normal. You are not a machine. It’s so easy to be self-critical, especially when something doesn’t go your way or get the so-called constructive feedback that doesn’t feel “constructive”.

Have Fun: Schedule something fun throughout the week. Whether it’s lunch with a coworker, grabbing your favorite coffee in the morning, or a workout class. Whatever brings you joy, make sure you make time for it!

By following these steps you will feel more prepared and in control to tackle anything that comes your way!

    Viviana Maldonado, Founder and Blogger at The Jefa Life Blog

    Viviana Maldonado is the founder of The Jefa Life—a career blog dedicated to inspiring Latinas to be the boss of their careers. Through this platform, she provides professional development resources and elevates Latina stories. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace, professional development, and ensuring the next generation of Latinas have the resources they deserve.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekly Planning: How to Stay Organized and Productive Through the Week

    by Stephen Weru
    On Top of Things
    Community//

    Staying on Top of Things

    by Tin Mayer
    Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash
    Community//

    Are meetings taking over your life? Try these 5 strategies.

    by Alexis Haselberger

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.