TIPS FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS DURING COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the world, photographers face enormous challenges. Weddings, large sports events, meetings, big-name shows, exhibitions are rescheduled and even canceled, leaving many photographers without income.

However, don’t be discouraged. Pandemic can be perceived as a nice chance to improve your business by boosting your knowledge and growing as a professional. You can bring your photography to a whole new level by enhancing your marketing tactics, increasing your client database, leveling marketing activities, and promoting your services.

7 Tips for Photographers during the COVID-19

Currently, many people have made an abrupt shift to working from home. Nevertheless, it has always been a part of photographers’ job to work in front of the computer, whether it is image editing, designs creation, or business promotion. Read on to learn 7 useful Corona photography tips to improve your workflow and productivity during the quarantine.

1. Take a New Picture Every Day

Sometimes, picking a camera is the most challenging step. Try to take at least one picture every day. Whether you are in the living room or backyard, take some time to create a composition, and capture a fleeting moment.

2. Take Online Photography Classes

Another COVID 19 photography tip is to take photography classes online. You can choose the course that has been among your bookmarks, but you couldn’t find time to start it. You can open up a lifetime of shooting opportunities by learning new photography techniques and strategies.

Top 3 self-taught resources:

Digital Photography School is arguably the best photography education site for the new era of digital photography.

DIY Photography is a service that gives professional assistance and useful articles that touch upon the topics of creation and fixing your photography gear.

Fixthephoto is a huge community that offers an extensive number of articles, guides for developing your photography and image editing skills.

3. Re-Edit Old Photos

Reviewing and re-editing your old pictures is also an excellent idea. Involve yourself in the creative process and see what this can result in. You may even create a completely new style and look. Upload before/after pictures on your social media platforms or a website to show off the evolution of your photography.

To enhance your pictures, you can use Adobe software. Now, you can get 2 Months of Adobe Free. If you visit the official website of the company and select Cancel my plan, Adobe will offer 2 months of services free of charge. However, if you feel like you need professional assistance, you can make the most of a photo editing service

The best photo editing software:

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular professional photo editing software for Mac OS and Windows.

Skylum Luminar is a first-class program that comprises HDR effects and filters for photo enhancement.

Corel PaintShop Pro is a user-friendly photo editing tool for novice photographers.

Adobe Lightroom is the most effective photo management and color correction software for creative professionals.

Canva is the best program for creating templates and designs.

4. Organize a Separate Workspace

Organizing an individual workspace is essential for increasing your productivity. Make sure your space is filled only with important things for your job such as a desktop computer or laptop, pencils, notebook, etc. Also, you can add some decorations, such as plants to create a cozy atmosphere. A personalized workspace that makes you smile fosters a positive attitude to your work.

5. Find an Effective Way to Inform Your Clients

Make sure you know how to organize the upcoming bookings and how to inform the clients. You can contact each customer individually or use client management software.

The most popular software for customer relationship management:

HubSpot incorporates free CRM technology to effectively organize email sequences, live chat, tracking, and events scheduling.

Nutshell CRM allows you to manage contacts and pipelines, automate sales, and keep your emails well-organized.

Monday is designed to manage your activity, control production and performance.

Pipedrive includes such features as a chatbot builder, online forms, and (AI) sales assistance.

With Drip, you can manage your contacts and make seamless multichannel touchpoints.

6. Join a Reliable Photography Community

Photography communities offer a lot of useful information for both beginners and experts, and they continue to develop during the COVID-19 outbreak. You can use a photography community as a tool for funding helpful tips, seeking support, or meeting like-minded people.

Aside from discussing products and exchanging experiences, you can find numerous interesting ideas to bring your Corona photography to the notch.

5 Best photography communities:

500pixels is a picture sharing community that achieved vast popularity among photographers.

VSCO is a large photography community that lets you add, enhance, and share images.

Behance is a free online community for creative people, who want to show off their images and get feedback.

EyeEm is a popular community among Asian and European people. Also, it has a lot of followers from the USA.

OneEyeland is a premium photography community that includes first-class content.

7. Develop a Marketing Strategy

Creating an effective marketing strategy is the most essential factor to reach the target audience, find new clients, and increase profit. It is necessary to make a situation analysis to determine the best areas to focus your marketing efforts on, set out clear objectives, identify the most promising customers to target, and manage your budget.

These applications will help you understand your needs and plan your marketing strategy: