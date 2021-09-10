Tips For Fixing Common Sleeping Issues

Every year, over 40 million people in North America experience some type of sleep disorder. Another 20 million people have occasional sleep problems. There are a few reasons you may be sleep deprived. You could work long hours, be stressed, have a baby or toddler, or like watching television late into the evening. However, these are just a few of the common causes of sleep issues.

Regardless of what causes your sleep issues, it can begin to take a toll on you physically and mentally. Your body produces hormones that help with concentration, memory, energy, and mood when you sleep. Without proper sleep, your entire body, health, and well-being can suffer. Don’t worry; there are steps you can take to get a better night’s rest. From using the right sciatica sleep positions to avoiding too much blue light exposure, learn the top tips for handling common sleep issues below.

Unable to Fall Asleep or Stay Asleep

Many people experience short bouts of insomnia from time to time. Insomnia includes being unable to fall asleep, issues getting back to sleep, and waking up too early. Females are more affected by cases of insomnia than men, along with people who are over the age of 60 and those who have been diagnosed with depression.

Sometimes, people experience short-term insomnia. This can be caused by stress, medications, bad habits, or loud noises. Usually, cases of short-term insomnia are only going to last a few days (at most) and are no real reason for concern. However, it is a good idea for those who regularly experience insomnia to seek help from a doctor. It is imperative to get to the underlying issue of insomnia so the right treatment can be provided.

Daytime Sleepiness

If you are feeling tired from time to time during the day, this is completely normal. However, what isn’t normal is if being sleepy interferes with your daily activities. You should never doze off while reading or during a business meeting. Warning signs of this problem include feeling irritable, having heavy eyelids, issues paying attention, and slowed thinking. If you constantly feel sleepy during the day, it may be time to try to sleep more at night. Most adults require a minimum of eight hours of sleep every night to feel well-rested. While this is true, it also varies from one person to another. The key is to sleep how long it will take you to feel rested, fully alert the next day, and refreshed. If you get good sleep, you should never feel drowsy during the day.

While a nap may help, you should try to nap before 3 PM and not sleep for more than an hour. This will ensure your nap doesn’t impact your sleep at night. If you are getting enough sleep, but you still feel drowsy each day, and if changing your sleeping habits has not helped, it’s a good idea to talk to your health care provider. Sometimes cases of extreme sleepiness may result in several sleep disorders. For example, people who suffer from narcolepsy may get sleepy even after they sleep all night.

Snoring

Everyone has been around someone who has snored in the past. This occurs when the relaxed structures in your throat vibrate, resulting in noise. Sometimes, cases of snoring can be reduced by losing weight, reducing alcohol consumption or smoking, changing sleep positions, or using nasal strips. If these things don’t work, a doctor’s help may be needed to figure out the underlying cause of the problem. Once the cause is known, it is possible to treat the condition.

Getting a Good Night’s Rest

If you struggle to get a good night’s rest, be sure to figure out why. In many situations, this is going to require help and input from a doctor. They can run tests and evaluate your health to determine if there are underlying issues that require treatment. The right treatment will help prevent sleep issues and help you feel more alert.