Tips For Entrepreneurs On Working Remotely

Scott W. Hartman outlines helpful tips on how to work remotely as an entrepreneur.

By

The life of an entrepreneur is nothing short of exciting. It can also be a bit stressful, and since the COVID pandemic is now keeping many entrepreneurs at home, they may wonder how they can still build their business without putting everything on pause. 

Luckily, we live in the digital age, which allows entrepreneurs to work remotely. However, working from home can be foreign to some and make it difficult to adapt. Here are a few tips for entrepreneurs on working remotely.

Think of Home as Another Workplace
To be honest, not everyone enjoys working from home. In fact, some people have a tough time getting and staying motivated—the best way to keep things moving in the right direction with structure. 

Each day should follow the same structure as if someone worked outside the home. Getting up at the same time, pausing for lunch, and clocking out makes a big difference when working from home. 

Stay Organized
Entrepreneurs wear many hats. In fact, they might wear them all, so it’s important to stay organized. There are various ways to stay organized while working from home. Here are a few ways for entrepreneurs to stay organized at home:

  • Keep important documents in a specific folder
  • Clear out any desk clutter
  • Do not multitask
  • Take a break if needed
  • Create a detailed list of responsibilities

Being unorganized creates an unhealthy mindset and can kill even the most ambitious of an entrepreneur’s productivity. 

Adapt to Distractions
Unless an entrepreneur lives alone, there’s going to be a few more distractions than usual. Ranging from taking care of children, spending time with their significant other, and the constant ringing of the doorbell, it’s easy to get distracted.

Constantly being distracted significantly impacts the workflow. However, it doesn’t always have to be that way. The key to dealing with distractions is adapting to them and learning how to work around them. 

Some distractions can be prevented, such as staying away from social media and refraining from watching television. Other distractions, like tending to pets and family, also need to be considered.

Working from home as an entrepreneur shouldn’t be any different than working in an office. Take the time to set up a home office and create a schedule that works best for the current situation. After all, a large part of an entrepreneur’s is all about going with the flow.

    Scott W. Hartman Profile Picture

    Scott W. Hartman, Founder & President at Advantage Business Brokers

    Entrepreneurship always seemed to be in the cards for Scott W. Hartman, the owner of Dallas-based Advantage Business Brokers. According to his mother, he possessed an entrepreneurial spirit at an incredibly young age. For example, he started his first "business" at 9 years old, organizing kids on his block for a lawn care business—he even gave them a cut of the profits!

    Years later, at 30 years old, Scott W. Hartman began his first entrepreneurial venture. He funded his company by selling everything he owned, but that first company snowballed into an incredibly successful career. To date, Scott has led or co-led in the acquisition of over 40 businesses and his company is nationally-known with over 8 offices around the country.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
