Tinger Hseih Gives her top tips on avoiding stress and acheving success

When the word blogger comes to mind, people usually picture someone writing all day. Tinger Hseih does more than that.

Tinger Hseih is not an ordinary food and travel blogger. She is a CEO and influencer, too.

With a great passion for food and travel, Tinger began blogging in 2015. Three years later, she founded Dash of Media― an agency aimed at bridging the gap between content creators and agencies in the food & travel niche.

In particular, Dash of Media focuses on digital marketing, influencer marketing, content creation, and experiential activation. Tinger Hseih is seen as a trusted source because she speaks the language of the creators and can create organic campaigns.

Without a doubt, Tinger is a force to be reckoned with in the food and travel niche. We sat down with Tinger to get to know her more.

1. Hi, Tinger! Thank you for taking the time to chat with us today.

You’re welcome! I’m happy to be here with you to talk about my work.

2. Let’s start at your humble beginning. What made you start your business?

I was inspired by my journey of losing 20 pounds in two and a half months. I followed a low-carb regional cuisine diet at that time. Then, I decided to share my recipes on Instagram and my blog Dash of Ting. Surprisingly, many people messaged me, asking for advice. I was so excited when it gained traction! Eventually, Tastemade offered me an opportunity to host live shows on Facebook pages.

Because I previously worked in digital advertising on the brand side, I would hear about the struggles they had while working with influencers. And now that I had experience on both sides of the business, I realized that I could provide a holistic approach to helping brands and influencers. That’s when Dash of Media was born.

3. What sets you apart from other entrepreneurs and influencers out there?

With 17 years of experience in content creation and digital advertising combined, I have built strong relationships with businesses, media partners, and influencers.

Due to this, I bring a unique perspective to influencer marketing because I have great knowledge about the industry. I understand both the brand’s and content creator’s sides.

My team and I know that amazing content alone is not enough. It must be coupled with a carefully curated, substantial message that the target audience can relate to. By sticking to this principle, a brand’s key performance indicators can be met.

4. What’s the biggest challenge you faced during your business journey?

My biggest struggle is reminding myself that business is a marathon, not a sprint. I had to work for 14 to 16 hours during some days, leading to burnout. So now, I proactively schedule time to have fun and relax.

5. How do you deal with challenges coming your way? Do you have secret techniques in dealing with them?

It’s no secret that a positive mindset is crucial in dealing with life and business challenges. I relax by listening to Lullaby Club on Clubhouse and going to the beach with my friends.

When times get tough, I remind myself of my purpose― helping other either to find a delicious meal, beautiful destination, or business collaborator. I also say to myself, “I have to have a positive mindset because I don’t want to move back to mom’s house. I want to stay independent and in control of my own destiny.”

6. What’s your advice to entrepreneurs and influencers aspiring to be like you?

If you are new to the business, provide value to others, even if it’s for free. Evetually someone or a business will find value you in what you are providing. If not, make a slight pivot until it is.

In terms of building a team, automate whenever possible. Find people who learn quickly, are independent thinkers, and are trustworthy.

7. What are your business goals? Do you have any plans for expansion?

I am currently establishing myself as one of the top food creators in Clubhouse. My curator room called Dish It brings influencers and content creators together to share their knowledge about everything― from negotiating brand deals to scaling on social media. Some popular creators I worked with include Chef Priyanka, Chefchrischo, Hyunee Eats, Justin from DCFoodPorn, and Sonny from the Best Ever Food Review Show. I currently have more than 16,800 followers on Clubhouse, and I plan to increase that number. The same thing applies to the 140,000 followers I have on Instagram.

In the month of June, I will be offering a brand campaign directory on Teachables to connect social media creators with brand deals. This directory has been carefully vetted so it caters to influencers first, which saves them time and effort.

8. When all is said and done, what do you want to be known for?

I want to be known as a woman who helped change millions of lives for the better through food and travel. I would be very happy if I could be anywhere as impactful as Anthony Bourdain.