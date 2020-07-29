THROUGH LIFE’S EPIPHANIC WAKE-UP CALLS

It’s only when we look back that we take heed of all the alterations that have taken place. What matters most now, might not matter later. Our identities slowly shift and we wake up one day (probably decades later) that we suddenly notice the transformation taking part, slowly accumulating into our being.

UNEARTH YOUR CALLING

Reflect seriously about what you yearn for. The earlier you start meditating about what you want professionally, the more leverage you’ll have as you age, especially career-wise. If you don’t have it all figured out, have your future goals and aspirations in mind even if it might change. Envision your prospects as you revel your life.

MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH IS THE ULTIMATE ESSENCE

Don’t think twice before putting empowerment on the back burner. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself credit for the things you do well. Self care is the need to continually replenish oneself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Without it, your relationships with others can suffer tremendously. We are less able to handle stress when we’re already depleted by physical and emotional exhaustion. Having a break once in a while is the epitome of self care. Acknowledging it serves a practical purpose. Invest in yourself. Lifestyle always takes its toll. When you work on your wellness, you will never have an ounce of regret for the rest of your life.

FAILURE IS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD

Take the time to grow your assets and desires. Bear in mind that when you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.

There is no sense in continuously investing precious energy into malicious emotions and engagements. Amidst all financial instability and cultural turbulence, you need to deal with all the burdensome challenges. One cannot simply run away. In a grand scheme of things, there’s always a small price to pay.

BE VERSATILE TO CHANGE

Expand your scope. It is necessary to perform a habitual overhaul. Taking a consequential risk is daunting but worth it. Human nature requires us to constantly flummox, be open in grasping new things and give up mundane approaches that no longer work. Changes bring forth increasingly better possibilities. Know when to revamp directions and understand when it’s time to take a different route. All you can do is let the rest flow from there, one step at a time.

YOUR HAPPINESS IS YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY

Learn to stretch at your own pace. Focus on yourself and you’ll go by a mile. When you start doing things that will positively benefit you in the long run, you will finally create a life you hold a torch for. Most people are doing the best they can with all that they have. Be grateful.

We all carry enormous backpacks full of self-doubt. The supreme things in life are often the ones that you fear the most. Triumph is not an overnight story. If you want to transform the world, start from yourself.