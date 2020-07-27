Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thriving as a creative in employment

Becoming a well-balanced creative in employment

Working in employment as a creative can have its challenges.

Most times, what you create is guided by the customers’ needs and if you work with a team, there is diverse input from team members in your creative efforts. The final product may end up completely different from what you had in mind initially. This may reduce your morale or stifle your creative juices.

So here’s the thing, the same way you cannot depend on your significant other for all your needs is the same way you cannot depend on your job to fulfill all your creative needs.

Find a side hustle, project, or a hobby you are passionate about that enables you to explore your creativity and pushes you to learn, develop, and improve your creativity.

This helps you push your creative limits and makes you more productive in your main job and fulfilled as a well-balanced human being.

    Ruth Mbugua

