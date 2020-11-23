Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Three Tips for Reluctant Entrepreneurs

This year, many professionals have found themselves in the midst of an unplanned career shift, and have wondered, “What’s next?”

It’s been over a CENTURY since we’ve experienced anything like 2020, when the Spanish Flu ravaged global communities in 1918. 

With a dizzying amount of disruption and discord, the world as we knew it is gone. It feels like a giant Who Moved My Cheese skit, only it’s more than cheese that moved.

During this crazy year, many professionals found themselves in the midst of an unplanned career shift, and have wondered, “What’s next?”

Some are choosing the path of entrepreneurship, albeit reluctantly. According to a  report by the Wall Street Journal, new business applications are increasing at a rate faster than the US has seen since 2007. As of September 2020, there were 3.2 million applications for employer identification numbers, compared to 2.7 million at the same point in 2019.

Having made the leap from employee to entrepreneur over two decades ago (after 9/11), I have three recommendations for the reluctant entrepreneur:

  1. Trust the process.

Big changes like this don’t happen “to us” but rather “for us.”  Change becomes difficult when we struggle to hold on to what was.

The fear isn’t because of what’s ahead, but rather what is unknown. As humans, we fear what we don’t know. We fear what we have yet to experience.

Change can be scary, because it is unknown. Let go and trust. 

2.  Follow your passion (and promptings). 

Building a business is hard, but less so when you love what you do. Today, you can build a business on just about anything (link to Four Types article), so let go of any thought that your passion isn’t a worthy business pursuit.

You can also approach it by thinking about who you want to serve, as much as what you want to do. This will lead you to a purposeful and passionate path.

Mostly, trust your intuition. Listen to the promptings. They are not random.

3.  Consider the path of conscious entrepreneurship.

You don’t have to sacrifice money to have meaning. Purpose and profits can easily co-exist, and there are now thousands of examples to draw on, as Conscious Capitalism and the B-Corp movements have taken hold.

Conscious entrepreneurship is about the “and”. Making a difference AND making money. Success comes from service. We do well by doing good. It’s not an easier entrepreneurial path. Just way more meaningful.

If you want to learn more about becoming a conscious entrepreneur, check out any of these free events.

Terri Maxwell, Founder & CEO at Share On Purpose | Succeed On Purpose | Shift/Co

With the soulfulness of Wayne Dyer and the entrepreneurial spirit of Richard Branson, Terri is a world-class business growth expert, social impact investor, and serial entrepreneur whose purpose is to inspire potential. With her own money, Terri built a portfolio of purposeful companies, Share On Purpose, Inc., and now invests in and creates mission-driven start-ups.

 

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Terri has launched, owned, sold, rebranded or turned around more than 40 companies. She is known for her game-changing business models and personal transformation frameworks.

 

Everything she built came directly from a wellspring of perseverance and soulful resiliency, which she openly shares through her first purposeful brand, Succeed On Purpose.

 

Her most recent venture is a business growth community for conscious entrepreneurs, Shift/Co.

 

Terri started from humble and difficult beginnings. Very few people have experienced immense childhood trauma AND not only survived the abuse but benefited from it. Terri knows first-hand how to transform suffering into success, trauma into transformation and failure into fortitude.

 

Growing up with alcoholic and abusive parents in a 600-square foot rat-infested trailer, the sheer will to survive ignited her perseverance, which was later transformed into a mission to help others transform their own lives.

 

Taking to heart her wise grandfather’s words “you get what you focus on,” Terri learned how to change her focus to winning, rather than on obstacles in her way.

 

She has the kind of wisdom that can only come from struggle, heartache, failure and most importantly, the will to persevere.

 

The stories Terri recounts aren’t about the pain, but instead about the power of perspective. Back in early 2008 when the economic forecast was looking bleak, rather than focus on the economic obstacles that lie ahead, she instead looked for an opportunity to do good. It was from that perspective that inspired her to sell a successful business (just in time) and focus on the singular pursuit of purpose.

 

It was shortly thereafter that Succeed On Purpose was born starting with her own awakening: there must be a way to do meaningful work AND earn financial rewards.

 

But, it's not what Terri does that’s unique, but rather why she does it.

 

Terri simply wants to inspire potential in everyone she meets.

