Three Natural Ways to Combat Your Burnout Symptoms

If you’ve been feeling fatigued, anxious or forgetful lately, you’re not alone. Prolonged anxiety and stress are leading to higher rates of burnout, leaving millions feeling unmotivated and tired.

Recent reports have shown that nearly two-thirds of American workers are experiencing burnout during the ongoing pandemic. The average employee is taking less time off and working longer hours while working from home while still trying to find balance between their workload, their family and their personal life. It’s creating the perfect environment for burnout.

Burnout causes us to feel emotionally drained, unmotivated, fatigued and unable to concentrate at work. This has been one of the most common concerns from my patients over the last few months, and I experienced it myself during the height of the pandemic in March and April. As a physician with my own independent practice, Medicine 369, I was juggling volunteer work on the frontlines at hospitals in New York City, managing patient visits, and trying to keep up with my personal life. After a while, it felt like I hit a wall and suddenly I just couldn’t go any further. I knew I had to take a step back and recognize that for the first time in my life, I was burnt out. I knew I had to make changes and feel better.

In my medical practice, I focus on complimentary medicine with a focus on lifestyle and natural options that can improve health and well-being. If you’re feeling like I did with burnout, there are a few easy, natural options and lifestyle habits that can help.