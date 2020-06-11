This Laundry Service is Giving Back, Saving NYC Residents Over $250k During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Amidst Covid-19 and now the protests in NYC, Liox Cleaners has really shown what a force for good businesses can be. They have stepped up to help out their community in its time of need, which just happens to be the bustling metropolis known as New York City.

Now as a NYC resident myself, I can tell you, things have been crazy since Covid-19 hit. The city that never sleeps has turned into a seeming ghost-town, even in the middle of the day, and day-to-day activities, including something as simple as doing laundry, have been turned upside down. Most New Yorkers don’t have a washer and dryer in their condo or apartment, which means there is either a facility in your building, or you have to rely on a laundromat or laundry service. Thanks to Covid-19, many of the city’s laundromats have shut down, leaving residents to stew in their own dirty laundry. That’s where Liox cleaners saw their opportunity to give back and help out.

Here’s the scoop: they’ve discounted their “contactless” wash-and-fold service by 60% for anyone struggling financially. This means they pickup, wash and return laundry to your home at a 60% discount, which would put the price at an equivalent to what you’d pay by going to a laundromat and doing laundry yourself. But wait, laundromats are closed, right? That’s right – so if you’re struggling right now, you can pay the same price and have someone else do your laundry for you. I can’t even imagine for those who are sick or having to deal with working from home and having kids home-schooling how immensely helpful this is!

Here’s why all this is important: It’s my firm belief that every person and every business can step up and do good, no matter what. Even if you’re not a registered B Corporation (Benefit Corp.) you can and should still be doing good and helping out in times of crisis. Just go read some of the amazing testimonials Liox Cleaners has received, and you’ll see what a difference this small business and its CEO Sergey Patrikeev are making.

Here’s my question to you: what can you do, right now, to step up and help out? This year has met us all with unprecedented challenges, but that also means unprecedented opportunities to shine. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to make needed change or help others. Use what you have and you may be surprised what a difference it makes in people’s lives.