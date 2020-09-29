Contributor Log In/Sign Up
This Is 33.

The viably strong, compliant wish for a job happily counteracts that of an already nonexistent, successfully growing, budding, enabled relationship, immediately replacing immaturely relatable subject matters from a stove’s front to its back burner. 

Priorities effectively change as the years efficiently, quickly pass by, echoing a dominating element of honestly true, notably memorable, clarifying, relevant realizations.

‘Keep your heart brave and your imagination wild,’ a meaningful quote states, dedicatedly appearing in the viewable form of an emptily, crumbly, crinkled, light brown, fall like, ‘Hallmark’ brand paper gift bag.

A daily reminder becomes apparent in the common simplicity of a conveniently, actively sounding, reliably shared, hope filled, positively intended, poignant message. 

As love Is sweet, admittedly, so is the powerfully commendable, firm, allowable second chance given towards the accurate legitimacy of a long time contender, the primal definition of a palindrome.

Not just any position, but the visibly sparked soul of a uniquely creative path remarkably pursued, eventually allowing for an oddly abstract, dependable, openly welcomed, gifted artistry and the unexpectedly defiant promotion of no rules. Let’s boldly color outside of the lines.

Introduction soon reflects the individually set consistency of a fresh idea carefully explored, repetitively reminiscent of an independently patterned creation, symbolically met by a routinely, reflectively mirrored, eleven numbered figure, 33.

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

