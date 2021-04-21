This Habit Will Give You Deeper Connection

The subtitle isn’t random I promise, it ties into the overall point of the article…
David Sedaris spoke about how you should never ask a question you would hear in a hotel. For example, how are you?
I loved the idea of asking completely random questions to strangers, friends and in meetings, I decided to implement the habit in my own life & I hope you do too!
I outlined the habit below for each of you to try:
- Replacing the question “how are you?” with a unique and interesting question (extra points if you ask a stranger)
- What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you this week?
- What’s the most delicious thing you ate this week?
- If you were a dog what breed would you be?
Please comment below if you implement this, and let us know what questions you come up with and what responses you get.