This Habit Will Give You Deeper Connection

What Dog Breed Would You Be?

The subtitle isn’t random I promise, it ties into the overall point of the article…

David Sedaris spoke about how you should never ask a question you would hear in a hotel. For example, how are you?

I loved the idea of asking completely random questions to strangers, friends and in meetings, I decided to implement the habit in my own life & I hope you do too!

I outlined the habit below for each of you to try:

  1. Replacing the question “how are you?” with a unique and interesting question (extra points if you ask a stranger) 
    1. What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you this week?
    2. What’s the most delicious thing you ate this week?
    3. If you were a dog what breed would you be?

Please comment below if you implement this, and let us know what questions you come up with and what responses you get. 

    Gabriella Rosen

