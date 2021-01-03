This 25-Year-Old Created a 7-Figure Shopify Dropshipping Business During the Pandemic

Throughout 2020, there have been stay-at-home mandates and lockdowns that shuttered thousands of businesses deemed to be non-essential. Retail outlets have been wrecked by this especially, ever since people have flocked to buying online. The world of ecommerce was already growing at breakneck speed, but it has recently accelerated even more due to the pandemic. People like young entrepreneur Bailey Knight have seen the writing on the wall, and have taken advantage of the colossal opportunity that now exists.

Today, Bailey is the proud owner of a seven-figure business using the dropshipping model of ecommerce through Shopify. If you haven’t heard, Shopify is an ecommerce platform that makes it very easy for anyone to set up their own online store and begin selling products. While Bailey was in his early 20s, he became aware of this opportunity and immediately saw its potential. Coupled with people being unable to go to physical stores, this would turn into an incredible advantage over traditional retailers.

Bailey has always been a hard worker. He worked since he was 16, doing to the standard day job routine of working for someone else, to help amass their fortunes, while receiving a pittance comparatively. Most people have been instilled with the belief that this is just the way it is. However, Bailey was never fond of working for others. He was an entrepreneur at heart and wanted to enjoy the freedom and happiness that came with that. That’s why when he teamed up with a man named Jay, he saw a clear path to achieving this.

Jay was someone who already had been involved in ecommerce. Seeing the success Jay was having fueled the drive Bailey had to achieve his own success. That led to working with Jay and accelerating the growth that led to the seven figures in revenue Bailey now can boast about.

This windfall has led to some of Bailey’s lifelong dreams coming true. He was finally able to get his dream car, which is a Lamborghini Huracan. He was also able to add an Audi R8 and Range Rover to his collection – all by the age of 25. Bailey has also had the opportunity to travel the world to places like Bali, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and the United States.

This young Millennial entrepreneur hailing out of Cardiff, Wales is now a successful business owner who dropships worldwide with many thriving businesses. Running two successful companies, as well as a joint business, with his friend Jay was all possible because Bailey had the courage to do something different. He broke the mold people are confined to by society oftentimes. Working during lunch breaks, along with long nights and early mornings, has made Bailey’s current success possible. Bailey enjoys inspiring other would-be entrepreneurs and offers some motivational content online.

