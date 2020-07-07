Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Things to Know About Teaching Anti-Racism to Children

Race can be a difficult conversation for many adults and educators, but recent events in the United States underscore the importance of having such a discussion. For many people growing up, race may be considered an impolite conversation topic, but in light of hot topics like police brutality and systemic racism, it must be confronted […]

By
Teaching Kids AntiRacism Josh Keidan

Race can be a difficult conversation for many adults and educators, but recent events in the United States underscore the importance of having such a discussion. For many people growing up, race may be considered an impolite conversation topic, but in light of hot topics like police brutality and systemic racism, it must be confronted in order to make way for a better future. These discussions pertain not only to adults but to children as well. It is not enough to be simply not racist – to promote equity, one must strive to be actively anti-racist. In a recent town hall hosted by the International Literacy Association, educators and activists shared their tips on teaching anti-racism to children. 

Learn and Reflect

In order for adults to engage kids in learning about race and racism, they need to understand those topics themselves. Noni Thomas López, head of school at the Gordon School in Rhode Island, pointed out that an important first step in anti-racist work includes studying how Black people have been excluded from opportunities throughout American history. In conjunction with hard history topics, it is also important to share with children other themes like Black joy, resilience, and love. While caregivers and teachers study history in preparation to discuss these ideas with students, activists encouraged them to examine their biases and how those affect their interactions. 

Talk About Race Early and Often

According to author and educator Tiffany Jewell, no child is too young to learn about systemic racism, given that it is handled in developmentally appropriate ways. Kids will point out skin color, much to the discomfort of adults, but this is a natural part of processing the world for them. This itself is benign, however, problems can arise when those differences are paired with negative associations. Children absorb information like sponges, and this can include negative attitudes such as implicit bias. If caregivers don’t actively counter those messages, then they can stick. 

Embrace Discomfort

Addressing systemic racism will be uncomfortable for many adults, especially those accustomed to the idea of “color blindness,” the false paradigm of “not seeing color.” Part of this process involves sitting with that discomfort to demonstrate the importance of these issues and model a willingness to make mistakes.

Originally published on JoshKeidan.net

Josh Keidan

A graduate of the University of Toledo, Josh Keidan has served as a writer, editor, and curriculum designer. Passionate about conveying seemingly lofty ideas in a way that people can understand and apply.

Josh Keidan is also passionate about the role the effects of different educational environments and the role they can have on student development and learning. As a communicator and educator, Josh loves contributing to the marketplace of ideas to help us think well and live even better.

For more on Josh's work, be sure to follow him online and stay up to date with the latest insights and updates.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Delay Conversations About Race

by Colleen O'Day
Community//

Racism, History And The Part You Play

by Tasha Davies
Community//

Moving Forward in the Wake of Violence

by Mia Miller

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.