Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

These Bad Habits Are Harming Your Entrepreneurial Spirit | Michael Candelario

Passion is not hard to find within an entrepreneur. Once an innovative idea for a business strikes, it can be difficult to stifle that passion. However, over time, it’s not unusual to see someone lose their entrepreneurial spirit. After hitting multiple roadblocks, not meeting their goals, or diverting from their projected business timeline, it’s hard […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Passion is not hard to find within an entrepreneur. Once an innovative idea for a business strikes, it can be difficult to stifle that passion. However, over time, it’s not unusual to see someone lose their entrepreneurial spirit. After hitting multiple roadblocks, not meeting their goals, or diverting from their projected business timeline, it’s hard to keep the initial passion for your business alive. 

Even when faced with obstacles, it’s essential to never lose your entrepreneurial spirit. These bad habits, however, might be making it much more difficult.

Never Delegating Tasks

As your innovative idea grows into a full-fledged business, you can’t expect to be in charge of every single detail. While this may seem like a wild concept to new entrepreneurs, experienced business owners understand the importance of delegating tasks. Failure to do so can easily lead to burnout or possibly resenting your own business. Because you can’t expect to do everything in your business, entrepreneurs need to invest in people they trust and can afford, then delegate tasks that match their expertise. Not only will this will allow you to shift your focus on your own strengths, but it will also help your business run smoothly. 

Reactive vs. Proactive

Another bad habit new entrepreneurs have is being reactive rather than proactive. It’s essential to always be thinking one step ahead to avoid catastrophe. Your business is more likely to succeed if you’re proactive and always thinking strategically. Thinking proactively can also help purge you of other bad habits. Once you’re thinking more strategically, you’re able to form better habits that better align with and reinforce ones that will get you to reach your overall business goals. 

Complaining Too Much

While it’s important to express frustrations and be open with your emotions, it can sometimes hurt your business. Too much complaining and making excuses leads to more negative thinking which does not give you a good outlook on your business. Complaining without action is not how entrepreneurs should handle their business if they want to be at all successful. When faced with hardship, it’s essential to have a more positive and solution-finding mindset to a more. Otherwise, you and your business will go nowhere.

This article was originally published on MichaelCandelario.co

    Michael Candelario Standing

    Michael Candelario, Entrepreneur

    Michael Candelario is an experienced entrepreneur based in Phoenix, Arizona. He already has a handful of successful businesses spread throughout the area, but he decided to dive deeper into his passion for behavioral healthcare recently. In July 2020, he founded Candelario Health, a business bringing healing to clients suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues and more. This isn’t Michael’s first entrance into the healthcare scene. He also founded Whole ‘Nother Mother in 2019, an organic multivitamin gummy company for families. This business’s products help give assistance in the following areas: Immunity Boosters, Sleep Supporters, Organic Multivitamins, Prenatal and more. Michael is also the CEO of Original Goods, a small investment group aimed towards medical marijuana and CBD product lines, as well as is the founder of MAC Property Solutions. Visit his website for more information.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rainee Busby: “Take the time to identify the tasks you don’t like doing and don’t require your skills”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    Community//

    Jimmy Naraine: “You CAN do it”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    Community//

    Amber De La Garza: “Be Realistic With What Your Team Members Can Get Done”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.