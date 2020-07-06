These Are The Morning Routines of Some Very Successful People

The way you start your day contributes to the rest of it. Successful people know this, and have one thing in common: they have great routines, which they never refrain from following. Yes, they are masters of consistency. This article is for people who want to follow the victorious routines of some of the world’s most successful businesspeople, and perhaps apply some of that success to their own life.

1. Oprah Winfrey

The talk show host, media executive, television producer, and philanthropist wakes up at 6:20 A.M, and shares love with her dogs (as they wake up at the same time also). At 6:45 A.M., she has a cup of tea or a cappuccino, which she makes herself. Meanwhile, she goes through some inspirational quotes. At 7:05 A.M., she starts her workout session, spending 20 minutes on the elliptical and 30 minutes on the treadmill.

Oprah likes to meditate once she is done with her workouts and right before having breakfast. She practices some meditation exercises to relax her mind. AT 8:30 A.M., she starts her breakfast by having a medium-boiled egg along with a slice of multigrain toast. Meanwhile, she sets her schedule for the day. After finishing her breakfast, she starts doing her work at 9:00 A.M.

2. Tim Cook

The 58-year old Chief Executive Officer of Apple begins his day just after 4:00 A.M. After opening his eyes, the first thing he does is spend time reading the feedback of the people who are using Apple’s products. This activity keeps him up to date with what users are thinking — both with what they like and what they have grievances with.

Next, at about 5:00 A.M., he starts his workout session. According to him, good health is an important contributor to living a healthy life. Then he has his breakfast, which typically includes egg whites, unsweetened almond milk, and sugar-free cereal.

3. Warren Buffet

The business leader, investor, philanthropist, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway begins everyday by waking up at 6:45 A.M. and starts reading the newspaper. In fact, Buffet spends most of his day reading. Also, despite reaching the age of 87 years old, the financier still likes to exercise regularly and keep fit.

Somewhat ironically, he then drives to his local McDonald’s and orders the same meal: a sausage, two patties, and a sandwich. Furthermore, he claims his meals may at times vary with his mood — saying he spends a bit more than usual when he is happy.

4. You

Earning success and achieving your goals is not an easy task; a lot of hard work and consistency are required for making your dreams come true. These leading business personalities are a good source of inspiration for us.

Although we all won’t get up at 4:00 AM like Tim, or do a half-an-hour jog on the treadmill like Oprah, we can all establish routines and practices that elevate our daily lives in some way or another.

How will you start your tomorrow?