‘The Woman On Fire – Kamala Harris’

The mic drop of a realistically, informally relaxed, dressed down ‘44’ efficiently approaches the mid level, rising Tuesday, late, warm, golden, entrenched October afternoon Florida vacation sun, reflecting the natural beauty of a positively esteemed speech.

Proclaiming the achievable value of hard work is a promised reward of a final week’s closing chapter, promotable election campaign.

A necessary responsibility gladly hovers over the active capability to loudly express one’s self eventually gained through the effortless portrayal of a voice, distinctly captured by the automatic, manual, specified labor of hand.

Deliverable specifics of every relatable, repetitively organized, wide ranged topic and issue accurately represent the increased strength of a uniquely diverse, embraced ballot, conceived for the functional flexibilities and the applaudable, centralized ideas of better. That includes the most important details accessed in a timely, safely, early manner, the respected form of a registered, recorded vote.

Rarely matching, hefty, heavily, largely sized dueling sets of blue pumpkins add to the captivating, creative artistry of a neighboring, multi layered, eye popping ‘Fall,’ ‘Halloween’ inspired decor found nearly three thousand miles in between the next, first, historically black female ‘Vice President’ happily sprinting to the end of a monumentally populous race in the Nevada desert, and the former, equally, proudly cast ‘Commander In Chief,’ enthusiastically, confidently stating their individually shared case examples for structurally needed, unified, reformed, definitive changes.

Alicia Keys is the perfect brand ambassador for such a causal movement in nearby, mountainous Phoenix (and in Tucson), Arizona, similarly in synch with ‘The New York Times’ Wednesday crossword puzzle ‘ASU’ mascot clue, hyping up ‘the girl on fire,’ and the ‘woman of the hour.’ What an introduction.

Rustically chic explains the artist, songstress’ modern southwestern style, comfortably rocking a tightly fitted, black blazer and trendy denim jeans. The piece de resistance are the premiere ankle cutoffs, emphasizing the surprise, light, summer inspired, pastel purple heels.

Orlando, Reno and Las Vegas serve as a symmetrically identifiable, busily coinciding, engaged pair of tricoastal, entertaining defiant cities for appropriately festive, celebratory, socially distanced events, simultaneously breaking the visible significance and the pivotal symbolism of a glass ceiling.